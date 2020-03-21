TRON Price Analysis: TRX sellers return, 200-HMA back in sight

- TRX/USD resumes correction from weekly highs on Saturday.
- Technical set up remains in favor of bears in the near-term.
- 0.01150 is the level to beat for a bullish reversal in TRX/USD.
TRON (TRX/USD), the 16th largest cryptocurrency with a current market capitalization of $0.72 billion and an average trading volume of $1.13 billion, extends its retreat from eight-day highs into a second straight session this Saturday. The coin is down nearly 14% over the last 24 hours, tracking a fresh selling-wave that hit the crypto space in the last hours. At the moment, TRX/USD trades near daily lows of 0.01070, having failed to take out the 0.01150 resistance on its recovery from Friday’s low of 0.01025.
TRX/USD, 1-hour chart
The recent recovery lost legs at 50% Fibonacci retracement of Friday’s slide near 0.01150, where the horizontal 50-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) coincides.
Subsequently, bears fought back control and knocked-off the spot back below the 23.6% Fib level and 100-HMA confluence zone near 0.01080.
Hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) slopes downwards below the mid-line at 50.0, backing the case for further declines.
Immediate support awaits at 200-HMA at 0.01037, below which Friday’s low of 0.01025 could be tested.
Alternatively, any bounce could run into supply near 0.01120 region, the intersection of bearish 21-HMA and 38.2% Fib level of the recent decline.
The bearish trend could reverse only on a sustained break above the aforementioned key resistance zone around 0.01150.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bears back in control, looks vulnerable below $6000
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) snaps a four-day recovery rally and drops back in the red zone this Saturday. The sellers regained control after the coin failed to extend the recovery above 6380. Friday’s low of 5666.65 will be eyed on a break below the 6k level.
XRP/USD looks to break above the $0.16 psychological level
XRP/USD regained control of the market this Saturday as the price went up from $0.1572 to $0.161. This followed a bearish Friday wherein it fell from $0.1653 to $0.1572.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Sell the bounce amid a potential bear flag
Ethereum consolidates Friday’s sell-off to 115.80 in Saturday’s trading. Last week’s downtrend stays intact amid a potential bear flag on the daily chart. A retest of 115.00 remains on the cards for the ETH/USD bears.
TRON Price Analysis: TRX sellers return, 200-HMA back in sight
TRX/USD resumes correction from weekly highs on Saturday. The technical set up remains in favor of bears in the near-term. 0.01150 is the level to beat for a bullish reversal in TRX/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.