Tezos is trading nearly 8% higher on Monday and looks like it has the momentum to take out even higher levels.

The price is about to test the 55 EMA and another resistance zone.

TRX/USD daily chart

TRON is looking bullish on the first trading day of the week and might take out some more technical levels. Next up for the altcoin is the red resistance zone of 0.01396 this level was used as a good support zone in early September 2019 on the left-hand side of the chart. Away from this, the price is also heading to the blue 55 exponential moving average and normally a price crossover has been a good signal for a longer-term change in trend.

The Fibonacci 38.2% zone is the next Fib resistance but this would come after the aforementioned resistance breaks above. The relative strength index indicator is also tilting higher and recently broke the 50 mid-line but it has not broken into the overbought level just yet. This indicates there is some more space to the upside.