- Tezos is trading nearly 8% higher on Monday and looks like it has the momentum to take out even higher levels.
- The price is about to test the 55 EMA and another resistance zone.
TRX/USD daily chart
TRON is looking bullish on the first trading day of the week and might take out some more technical levels. Next up for the altcoin is the red resistance zone of 0.01396 this level was used as a good support zone in early September 2019 on the left-hand side of the chart. Away from this, the price is also heading to the blue 55 exponential moving average and normally a price crossover has been a good signal for a longer-term change in trend.
The Fibonacci 38.2% zone is the next Fib resistance but this would come after the aforementioned resistance breaks above. The relative strength index indicator is also tilting higher and recently broke the 50 mid-line but it has not broken into the overbought level just yet. This indicates there is some more space to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD approaches $7,000, bulls may be disappointed once again
BTC/USD resumed the upside trend after a consolidation around $6,700 during the weekend. At the time of writing, BTC is changing hands at $6,930 and the upside momentum is gaining traction.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD may return to $0.1800 before another bullish assault
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1850 with 2.6% of gains since the start of the day. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion has been moving within a strong bullish trend amid expanding volatility.
ETH/USD leaves $154.00 behind, no reversal in sight
ETH/USD jumped above $154.00 after the bulls managed to clear psychological $150.00. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 7% since the beginning of the day and 5% in the recent 24 hours amid Bitcoin-led recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
Cryptocurrency market update: Major cryptos remain on track to post weekly gains
Ethereum (ETH/USD) failed to hold above $150 earlier in the week but is still up 15.4% on a weekly basis at $143.50. $150 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of mid-March fall) aligns as the first critical resistance followed by $153.50 (Mar. 20 high).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.