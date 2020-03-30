- TRON trades over 8% higher as crypto sentiment bounces.
- After the price fell this weekend TRX/USD pushes above the key moving averages.
TRX/USD 1-hour chart
Today the price has moved outside the triangle pattern only to move just back in straight away. The price is has moved above the moving averages which is also a bullish sign. The next target on the upside is 0.1211 which is next wave high. There has also been a decent spike in volume on the break of the pattern. This is usually a confirmation of the pattern break to the upside.
Elsewhere, the RSI is also in positive territory. The reading is above the overbought zone but this not mean it has to sell back in the longer term. The pattern analysis on TRON has been reliable of late so a confirmed break of this pattern could lead to a move to higher levels. If not there are support zones at 0.01065 and below that the psychological 0.01000 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
