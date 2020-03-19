- TRON trades over 14% higher as all major cryptocurrencies bounce.
- The price has now broken out of the consoldation high 0.01109.
TRX/USD 1-hour chart
All of the major cryptos have bounced today as bullish sentiment returned to the crypto sphere. TRON struggled after breaking though the major support levels during the fall. On March 12th along the pair fell 42% as fear gripped the market. Since then we have seen a period of consolidation and now a break higher.
Looking at the chart below, you can see the 0.01109 level has been broken to the upside. The red resistance level at 0.01412 could now be tested because its the next resistance on the way up. If that is the case it will mean the price has bounced just over 97% from the recent low.
Looking ahead now, if the price does move higher it would be good to see some consecutive higher lows on the higher timeframes. The pair is not out of the woods just yet and the recent downtrend on the daily and weekly timeframes has been strong.
Lastly, the volume is looking very thin at the moment so any confirmation of a move higher should be accompanied by a pick up in volume for good confirmation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
