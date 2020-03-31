- TRON is trading 2% higher on Tuesday as bullish sentiment kicks in.
- The price has recently broken out of a triangle pattern on the hourly chart.
TRX/USD 1-hour chart
TRON has just broken out of the pattern that has formed on the 1-hour chart. The good news for the bulls is the fact that it happened with a spike in volume. The MACD is also looking more positive as the histogram just crossed the mid-line and the signal line is also over the middle area.
The main target is now the blue resistance zone 0.01210 and beyond that 0,01254. These levels have been used in the past to good effect and might just be the aim for buyers. On the downside, the previous wave low of 0.01070 is the next support line if the price breaks lower. Lastly, the green trendline could also provide some support too but it seems unlikely that the price is to move lower after such positive signals.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
