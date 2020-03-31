TRON is trading 2% higher on Tuesday as bullish sentiment kicks in.

The price has recently broken out of a triangle pattern on the hourly chart.

TRX/USD 1-hour chart

TRON has just broken out of the pattern that has formed on the 1-hour chart. The good news for the bulls is the fact that it happened with a spike in volume. The MACD is also looking more positive as the histogram just crossed the mid-line and the signal line is also over the middle area.

The main target is now the blue resistance zone 0.01210 and beyond that 0,01254. These levels have been used in the past to good effect and might just be the aim for buyers. On the downside, the previous wave low of 0.01070 is the next support line if the price breaks lower. Lastly, the green trendline could also provide some support too but it seems unlikely that the price is to move lower after such positive signals.