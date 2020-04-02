TRON has pushed over 4% higher but was unable to take out a critical resistance zone.

The price is in a nice trend on the hourly charts making higher high and higher low waves.

TRX/USD 1-hour chart

TRON is trading higher today as almost all cryptocurrencies caught a bid. Some of the majors have paired those gains but TRX still looks positive. Looking closer at the price action now the pair is trading above the key moving averages (55 and 200) but just could not gather enough upside momentum to take out the consolidation high (red horizontal line).

On the downside, there are some good support zones to watch. Just below 0.0118 the purple line has been used at least 6 times on this one chart alone. This makes it a significant zone if the price is to fall to test it. Beyond that the orange level at 0.0100 is also an area of interest. It seems like a stretch to see the price move that far but you never know in the crypto game. The black trendline might also be tested again and could provide some support for a move back to the upside.