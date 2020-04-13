- TRON trades nearly 3% lower on Monday as almost all major coins turn bearish.
- The price has made some lower highs and lower lows but 0.0120 is the major intraday support.
TRX/USD 1-hour chart
TRON looks like its turning bearish according to this intraday chart. The price has made a few consecutive lower highs and lower lows. For the bearishness to be complete 0.0120 needs to be taken out. Another bearish sign is the fact that the 200 and 55 hourly moving averages have been broken.
The confirmation normally comes from the volume but in this case, the move lower has not been accompanied but an increase in volume. Looking at some of the other indicators now, the RSI has also moved into bearish territory and pushed below the 50 mid-line. Lastly, on the daily chart, the price rejected the 55 EMA and moved lower this could be yet another bear signal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD recovery is hopeless as long as daily SMA50 stays intact
Bitcoin network saw its biggest transaction on history on April 10. The cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex transacted 161,500 Bitcoin (BTC) to the tune of $1.1 billion for a tiny fee of $0.68.
BCH/USD bulls strongly defend the 23.6% Fibo support
Bitcoin Cash is in the red on Easter Monday after sellers cut short last week’s momentum towards $300. A new April high was established at $281 and unfortunately marked the end of the halving rally.
Bitfinex users are buying ETH, the rest are selling
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $153.00, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis and 3.5% since the beginning Monday. The second-largest coin with the current market value of $16.9 billion has recovered from the intraday low of $149.84.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD breaks below upside trendline
Ripple is the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.3 billion. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1840.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.