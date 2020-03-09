TRX/USD is only half a percent lower as the majors sell-off.

There are some potential supports on the downside from previous price points.

TRX/USD 4-Hour Chart

The chart below shows some important levels on the downside marked in green and red.

The green zone was important back at the end of November last year.

The red line was used prior to that in September last year. Both of these levels could be important when sentiment is bad.

Interestingly, the structure of TRON is better than the likes of Bitcoin and Litecoin at the moment.

This could mean that when there is a retracement it could recover more than its counterparts.