TRON triangle breakout played out perfectly and now the previous wave high is the target.

On the intraday chart, the sell-side volume has increased which indicates we may have a retracement.

TRX/USD 1-Hour Chart

After the initial pattern break (previous post) TRX/USD has moved higher.

The price bounced off the pattern in textbook fashion and the price moved higher.

Now the previous wave high of 0.02377 could be the target for the bulls.

The previous consolidation high of 0.020 could be a support zone.

The previous pattern trendline could also be support again in the future.