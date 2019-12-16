Tron Price Analysis: Massive volume spike could give us clues to the future direction of TRX/USD

TRON is 0.67% lower today as crypto sentiment remains mixed.

Although the price spiked below the pattern on Sunday the volume spiked higher.

TRX/USD Daily Chart

On the chart below the red arrow points out a massive volume spike.

Interestingly the candle was a positive one so it could be part of the base formation.

Looking closely at the hourly chart it was a bearish candle but with a long shadow rejecting the downside.

The trendline of the chart has been broken but the price came quickly back above too.

0.01315 is now the next support followed by 0.01174. The main resistance is the trendline but if broken the formation offers a great risk to reward ratio.