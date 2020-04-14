TRON trades just above flat on Tuesday as crypto sentiment remains mixed.

There is a key support level at 0.0120 which looks vulnerable.

TRX/USD 4-hour chart

TRON has pulled away from its highs in recent sessions as the whole crypto market turned lower recently. The market has made a couple of lower high waves and so far 0.0120 has stood firm. Now it seems that the bears are having another run at the level and there is the potential that it could break. On another note, for support, there is the red trendline in the way. It is not the best trendline as it only has two touches (the more reliable ones have at least 3) but nevertheless it is something you would need to look out for if you trade this pair.

If the price does push higher the black trendline at the top of the triangle-like pattern is key. If that level is taken out the target could be the purple horizontal line at the previous wave high. Beyond that, there is the psychological 0.0150 level and it has been used in the past.