Tron market update: TRX/USD 7% growth, reverberates through a consolidating crypto market

Tron bulls are intentional about holding the price above $0.0150.

The descending trendline resistance must come down for Tron to quickly focus on breaking the $0.02 hurdle.

Tron is nurturing an upward momentum, unlike the majority of the cryptoassets whose bullish camps have decided to schedule an early holiday. Following the support at $0.0130, recovery zoomed above the initial resistance at $0.0140 before breaking through $0.0150. The price stepped above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart but left $0.0160 untested and unconquered.

In spite of the snag prematurely stopping the upward correction, TRX has been able to hold on to the 7% gains in the last 24 hours. The cryptoasset is valued at $0.0152 amid a relatively bullish momentum.

The RSI is gradually treading towards 70 after escaping the oversold on Monday. If the slope upwards is sustained, buyers will continue to increase entries and spur growth towards $0.02. The MACD doubles-down on the improving technical picture with a visible bullish cross in addition to almost crossing into the positive territory. Also limiting correction to $0.02 is the 100 SMA currently at $0.0171 and the descending trendline resistance.

TRX/USD 4-hour