Tron founder Justin Sun’s heartfelt apology for over-hyping Buffet’s lunch date

The letter published in Chinese comes after the lunch was postponed.

Sun to take time to heal and concentrate on technology development.

The founder of Tron (TRX), Justin Sun has sent out an apology message for his actions following the lunch date he secured with Warren Buffet. His apology comes after the much-hyped lunch was postponed to a later unconfirmed date.

In his message via his Weibo channel, Sun said that he “sincerely apologizes to the public, media, officials and regulatory authorities” for over-marketing the event with the Billionaire investor.

Sun wrote in the letter:

“My intention of having the lunch with Buffett was because of my admiration for him and my enthusiasm for charity. It was simple, but also with self-interest to promote the blockchain industry and my project. But my immature, naive, and impulsive conducts with my big mouth have turned it into an out-of-control and failed over-marketing hype and led to a significant series of unexpected consequences.”

He continued:

“During the whole process, I went from being excited, to worried, agonized and then terrified and regretful. … It led to a negative influence on the public and also drew concerns from regulators who care about me. Again I want to say: I am sorry.”

The letter written in Chinese comes after several media outlets in China reported that Sun was being held by Chinese authorities. However, Sun sent out a livestream of himself saying that he is currently in San Francisco.

It is not clear which regulators Sun was referring to in this apology because the word regulator was mentioned 13 times.

He also stated: