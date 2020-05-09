T he TRON-based project, JUST (JST), recently held its initial exchange offering (IEO) on Poloniex exchange.

Just (JST), a TRON-based DeFi project, recently held its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on the Poloniex exchange. According to Poloniex, the token sale sold out in 4 minutes and 26 seconds. JST has broken records by trading at 20x the token sale price of $0.00202 on the MXC exchange. As soon as the token was listed on the MXC Exchange, it rose to an all-time high of $0.04.

The JUST team tweeted:

#JUST price just surged 20 times!

After completing Token Sale of #JST on @Poloniex LaunchBase, @MXC_Exchange, @BiKiEnglish, @Bitribeofficial and @JBEXCOM, and listing on May 7 22:00 SGT, the maximum increase in price was 2041%, and the minimal increase was 542%. [email protected]_JUST

Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, also took to Twitter to share his delight.