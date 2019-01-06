TRON and EOS lead the weekend rally ahead of highly anticipated announcements

The cryptocurrency market started the weekend on a strong footing with the top 20 major cryptocurrencies with regards to market capitalization posting strong gains on Saturday morning. Among those, both EOS and TRON are adding more than 10% in USD terms on a daily basis to lead the rally.

Earlier in the day, Justin Sun, CEO and Founder of TRON, tweeted out "something huge" was going about TRON and BitTorrent to later follow up with a tweet that read: "I did it! Big win for the blockchain community! Big reveal June 3. Stayed tuned!" Although no further details were shared, experts agree that the announcement will be about the highly-anticipated BitTorrent File System, a new decentralized solution for data storage.

With today's upsurge, TRON became the 11th largest cryptocurrency with a total market cap of $2.33 billion and was up nearly 14% on a daily basis at $0.03587.

Meanwhile, EOS gained traction after Coinbase on Friday announced that it has added support for the currency for its retail customers. Furthermore, ahead of Block.one's major announcement related to EOS on Saturday, June 1, the coin seems to be grabbing investors' attention. At the moment, the EOS is up 11.15% on a daily basis at $8.37.