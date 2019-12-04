Tribe Accelerator raises $15.7 Million in fundraising to aid blockchain start-ups

- The Singaporean government-backed platform has overall raised around $28 million to date.
- Firms like IBM, Citibank and Ubisoft joined as corporate partners for the second edition of Tribe's four-month program.
Tribe, a state-backed blockchain platform based in Singapore, has recently helped raise $15.7 million for participating companies through its ecosystem. According to a press release by Cointelegraph, Tribe Accelerator confirmed that the platform has overall raised around $28 million to date. The funds are used to support start-ups from around the world that aim to use blockchain technology to solve real-world problems. In around three months, the first group of startups reportedly collected over $12.2 million. Managing partner of Tribe Accelerator Ng Yi Ming said:
Another successful round of fundraising underscores the relevance of blockchain technology in solving real-world problems. Every idea or solution shared during the Demo day has the potential to revolutionise the way the linked industry works in the present. We will continue to harbour companies with transformative innovations, that can change the face of the blockchain industry and benefit the end-user — making the technology more mainstream.
Tribe was launched back in December 2018. It helps blockchain startups in their growth stage by linking them with major corporations. Tribe is a creation of Tri5 Ventures, a venture capital firm that supports later-stage startups. Tribe Accelerator has received tremendous support from the government since its launch.
Many corporate partners like big four accounting giant PwC, South Korean blockchain network Icon Foundation, BMW Group Asia and Intel have supported Tribe Accelerator. Recently, major companies like IBM, Citibank and video game giant Ubisoft joined as corporate partners for the second edition of Tribe's four-month program.
Tezos’s non-profit arm Tezos Southeast Asia (TSA) also announced its partnership with Tribe in November. They would work together to launch a training program on the Tezos blockchain. Tezos expects to bring in more developers to create Tezos blockchain-based solutions for real-world applications. President of TSA Caleb Kow said:
By enabling trainers with a good knowledge of Tezos blockchain technology, they will be able to amplify the impact in their respective teams through the continual transfer and sharing of knowledge to new learners.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Complete absence of strong support levels could lead to the price plummeting below $7,000
The price of BTC/USD has dropped from $7300.95 to $7,170.75 in the early hours of Wednesday. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of any healthy support levels, indicating that the price may drop even further.
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD manages to hold the 0.22 level
Ripple is still recovering from the massive price fall on the higher timeframes. The bulls heavily defended the 0.20 level and now the price has managed to settle at 0.22. The daily candles are still looking bearish but on the hourly chart, the price has ...
Tribe Accelerator raises $15.7 Million in fundraising to aid blockchain start-ups
Tribe, a state-backed blockchain platform based in Singapore, has recently helped raise $15.7 million for participating companies through its ecosystem. According to a press release by Cointelegraph, Tribe Accelerator confirmed that ....
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD settles in a new range
ETH/USD dropped from a seven-week range at the end of November. A sustainable move below $159.30 took the coin to a new tight channel limited by $158.00 on the upside and $132.00 on the downside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.