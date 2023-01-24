Paul Veradittakit of Pantera Capital believes now could be a good time for new entrepreneurs to enter the crypto space.
Despite depressed crypto prices and recent company collapses, one of the key investors behind crypto hedge fund Pantera Capital believes there’s never been a better time to start a blockchain company.
As part of a Jan. 23 post about the year ahead from a number of executives at Pantera Capital, Paul Veradittakit, General Partner at Pantera Capital explained that "On average," people working in the crypto space are more educated and passionate about crypto than in previous cycles.
Strong start to the year! https://t.co/gFe5fUM0gT— paul.nft (@veradittakit) January 23, 2023
Overall, he said, "we are seeing a higher percentage of startups coming to market with strong teams — entrepreneurs coming out of established crypto startups like Coinbase, larger tech companies like Facebook, Uber, and Square, and legacy financial institutions like J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs."
The market is still very bearish, with some companies folding and prices recovering lost ground, but Veradittakit believes it's still a worthwhile time to be in the space, citing the billions invested into the space from venture capital firms in the first half of 2022, adding:
In our experience, bear markets typically represent a time where there is less noise and distraction from building.
"In addition, we've observed that institutions and enterprises are more open than ever before to working with blockchain companies to enhance their businesses," Veradittakit said.
The general partner said he has also observed volume shifting toward highly-regulated exchanges and DeFi-based decentralized exchanges as people try to protect their assets from bad actors, which could inspire the next generation to enter the crypto space.
"With more scrutiny around trust and security, we believe there are opportunities for startups in areas like self-custody, security, insurance, and identity," he said.
Meanwhile, Dan Morehead, the CEO of Pantera Capital, expressed a similar bullish view toward the crypto space, arguing:
Despite lower prices, I think the space is clearly in a much better position than ever.
According to Morehead, since 2017, developer infrastructure, which was "Practically non-existent back then," has improved dramatically.
"It's just so much easier to write smart contract-based systems now than in the previous cycle," he said.
"Every other area of the stack has improved, whether test suites or automated tools to catch common bugs in smart contracts, to having IDE support for Solidity," Morehead added.
Morehead also points to scalability solutions enabling lower transaction fees as a great leap forward for the space, as "decentralized exchanges can't compete with centralized exchanges if fees are too high."
There is still plenty of fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) floating around in the wake of FTX’s collapse and the resulting contagion in 2022 but Morehead believes the industry is still very much alive.
"People were saying, 'crypto is dead', yet I believe it was one of the best times to get in the space, start building serious things, and a great time to deploy capital into crypto. It really is darkest before dawn,” he said.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price signals breakout, Ripple bulls to eye 20% rally soon
XRP price shows a clear sign of a bullish move which comes after months of rejection combined with massive sell-offs. However, the narrative has finally shifted after this recent breakout of a declining trendline, forecasting an explosive move soon.
Cardano poised for more gains but bears should not be underestimated
Cardano price should remain on every trader's immediate watch list as the market shows potential for a volatile trading environment in the days to come. His thesis utilizes price action and technical indicators to forecast potential target zones for bulls and bears alike.
Crypto lender BlockFi plans to sell $160 million Bitcoin mining loans
BlockFi took a major hit last year following the collapse of FTX in November and Three Arrows Capital in Q2 2022. Filing for bankruptcy right after FTX, BlockFi initiated a list of companies that went under soon after which are still attempting to recover their customers’ funds.
ApeCoin Price Prediction: APE showing signals every bear wants to see
ApeCoin price shows evidence to consider that a pullback will occur. Risk management should be advocated moving forward, as the recent uptrend has been volatile and powerful in its own right. Risk to the downside would be invalidated by a breach above $5.99.
US Dollar Index struggles to defend 102.00 ahead of US PMI, GDP data
US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws near 102.00 as the bulls struggle to defend the first daily gains in three, marked the previous day, during early Tuesday’s inactive trading.