Bitcoin is giving trading opportunities during the pandemic lockdown. Nictrades take a close look at the relationship with the equity markets and dollar currency & shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours.
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD may retest $10,000 in May
BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $7,374 and retreated to $7,270 by press time. The first digital coin has been consolidating gains in a tight range after it had broken above $7,000.
Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD retreats from $280 post halving
Barely a day after Bitcoin Cash reward halving took place, buyers are already experiencing increased pressure from the sellers. The brief rally at the beginning of the week stalled at $280, leaving $300 untested.
TRX/USD faces a strong resistance at $0.01400
TRX is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $907 million. The coin has settled at $0.0136 and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Thursday and on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD short-term fate hinges of daily SMA200
ETH/USD recovered from the intraday low of $168.42 and settled at $173.40. The coin has gained 1.1% in the recent 24 hours as the upside momentum has resumed after a short-term consolidation period.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.