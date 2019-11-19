TradeStation Group who are the US subsidiary of Japanese financial services giant Monex Group.

The company are a large advocate of cryptocurrencies as they own Coincheck in Japan.

TradeStation Crypto is said to aggregate multiple pools of liquidity in a consolidated data feed combined with an order-routing system.

John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group said:

As the reliable brokerage brand for active and serious self-directed online traders since 2001, we now seek to extend the same kind of benefits to TradeStation Crypto customers under one umbrella

To begin with, TradeStation Crypto will support five major cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Ethereum (ETH)

Litecoin (LTC)

Ripple (XRP)

Another good step in the right direction for cryptocurrency traders. Tradestation is a good brand and has been in the trading industry primarily futures for a long time in the US.