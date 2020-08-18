- The total value of BTC and ETH locked in DeFi has exceeded $6 billion.
- The total value locked surged by 10% in less than 24 hours.
- Recent developments in Aave and Curve Finance could’ve caused the spike in the overall value.
The total value of Bitcoin and Ethereum locked in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols has surpassed $6 billion recently, according to DeFiPulse. This is a result of over 10% surge in total value locked (TVL) across multiple protocols in one day.
✨ $5 BILLION TOTAL VALUE LOCKED ✨— DeFi Pulse (@defipulse) August 14, 2020
Where were you when #DeFi crossed $5B TVL?
source: https://t.co/ewHfSD8pv3 pic.twitter.com/ov9fKkwGZw
Many recent DeFi announcements could have caused the recent surge in TVL. Aave (LEND) cryptocurrency lending platform recently announced the launch of distributed governance testing on Ethereum’s Ropsten testnet. Following this, the protocol saw a spike of 70% in TVL in less than 24 hours.
Curve Finance, a stablecoin swap platform, also recently launched the CRV token and CurveDAO for their play at decentralized governance. This resulted in a TVL increase of a whopping 175% in just hours.
LEND/USDT daily chart
LEND/USDT bulls took charge of the market for the fourth straight day. Aave’s price has currently gone up from $0.588 to $0.598. This continuous bullish price action has pushed the relative strength index (RSI) into the overbought zone. As per the price chart, there are four healthy support levels at – $0.44, $0.4038 (SMA 20), $0.353 and $0.3072 (SMA 50).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
