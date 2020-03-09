The collapse of the markets due to the worldwide coronavirus spread is affecting the crypto sector, which has suffered heavy losses this weekend. Bitcoin (13.7-4%), Ethereum(-16.55%), Ripple (-15.12%), or Bitcoin Cash (-21.67%) are typical examples of the drops experienced in these markets. The declines accelerated on Sunday, as two-thirds of them happened yesterday. The Ethereum-based tokens also tanked, with BAT(-20.7%), CRO/-16.13%), and ZRX(-19.04%) leading the slides. Oddly, LEO (+1.41%) and REN( +6.45%) had managed to move up among this selling pressure.

72H Crypto Heat Map

The market capitalization of the crypto sector dropped to $224.869 billion, 13.75% below Friday's figure of $260.718. That is, 35.85 billion were wiped out of the market in the last 72 hours. The traded volume has been steadily growing and, during the previous 24 hours, was $65.643 billion. The dominance of Bitcoin, grew somewhat as BTC fell marginally less than the average.

72H Crypto Market Cap and Traded Volume

Hot News

West Texas Intermediate Crude is trading below $30 after the talks between the OPEC and its allies. Russia refused to accept Saudi's cut plan, and, in response, Saudi Arabia slashed crude oil prices during the weekend and announced an increase in production, as an attack against Russia's market share, as was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Coronavirus has put the world's economy at risk. The New York State is declaring the emergency, and in Europe, more cases are reported. Italy's northern region, containing about 25 percent of its population is locked down, in an effort to stop the epidemic. Worldwide, events are canceled, and schools closed. The damages of the airline sector alone could be in excess of $100 billion. As of today, the virus has infected over 108 thousand people worldwide and was the cause of 3660 deaths.

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Chart 1 Bitcoin 4H Chart

Bitcoin descended from $9200 to $7940 in 48 hours. Most of its movement happened on Sunday and during the early morning, while the global markets seem in shock by the unstoppable coronavirus spread and its effects in travel, restoration, industry, and finance.

On the chart, we see that the price has bounced off from its $7750 level, and now is moving above $9,900. We see also that the price has been running very close to the -3SD Bollinger line on extremely heavy volume. That shows BTC is heavily oversold. The Short-term outlook is for it to create a consolidation area, around the $8,000-8,300 region. The level to hold is $7,940, as a drop below it would drive BTC to test again the $7750 and, even, $7,480 and $6,980.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 7,750 8,300 8,525 7,480 8,800 6,980 9,190

Ethereum

Chart 2 - Ethereum 4H Chart

Ethereum has been dragged by the market selloff until the level of $196, where it stated to find buyers. We see in the chart that the price is moving away from the -2SD Bollinger line, so this is a bounce. The price is too oversold to continue right now. The upward trend has been broken, and the bias is currently to the downside. We have to wait to see if this selloff is about cryptos or about a global market selloff, which could be very well a bottom. The levels to closely watch are $202 and, especially, $196.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 196 206 216 197 225 170 235

Ripple

Chart 3 - Ripple 4H Chart

Ripple, has followed the marked and dropped heavily this weekend. The price has bounced off from the $0.2 level, which seems to be a good price support. The bias is still negative, as in the rest of the sector. Our level to watch is precisely $0.2 a drop below it would be a sign of the resuming of the downward trend and a potential visit to $0.186 and $0.169

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 0.2000 0.2140 0.2290 0.1860 0.2440 0.1690 0.2570

Chainlink

Chainlink 4h Chart

The overall market initially dragged Chainlink, but in the last hours, it is holding and showing a recovery. Its MACD is close to making a bullish transition, and the price is trying to move above $4.3. We see also that LINK is making higher highs and higher lows, which is a definition of an upward trend.

Currently, it is still moving on to the lower channel of the Bollinger bands, so we need to be cautious. But this is a good asset to consider when the market stabilizes.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 3.85 4.15 4.4 3.6 4.6 3.3 4.88

