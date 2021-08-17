Cryptocurrencies attempted to make renewed headway in Europe on Monday, but bitcoin stalled below $47,000.
There was sharp selling after the New York open with a bitcoin slide to below $46,000 as equities moved lower and risk appetite remained fragile.
Rally attempts again stalled with bitcoin lows below $46,000 at the New York close as a lack of liquidity contributed to sharp moves. Choppy trading continued in Asia on Tuesday with bitcoin around $46,500.
Ether peaked above just $3,300 before a retreat to just below $3,150 as volatility remained elevated and it traded around $3,200 early Europe on Tuesday.
Chainlink adoption takes another step forward as LINK price eyes 20% upswing
Chainlink price has been on a steady uptrend but faced selling pressure as it approached a stiff resistance level on August 16. While a minor retracement might arrive shortly, LINK looks bullish and ready to conquer the immediate barrier.
Terra Virtua migrates from ETH to Polygon to reduce energy consumption by over 99%
Terra Virtua has made the decision to move from the Ethereum blockchain to Polygon, citing sustainability as the main factor. The switch to Polygon may reduce the energy consumption of producing one NFT by 99%.
Axie Infinity protocol revenue continues to beat Ethereum
Axie Infinity price is coiling up after setting up a new all-time high on August 11. The consolidation could lead to a 20% move that pushes it into a price discovery phase or lead to a retracement to stable support barriers.
Fitch warns El Salvador Bitcoin law could pose significant risks to financial sector
Fitch Ratings highlighted that there are certain risks associated with the El Salvador Bitcoin legislation. The credit rating agency suggested that firms would either need to hold their BTC or quickly sell the digital asset to avoid price risk.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.