Cryptocurrencies attempted to make renewed headway in Europe on Monday, but bitcoin stalled below $47,000.

There was sharp selling after the New York open with a bitcoin slide to below $46,000 as equities moved lower and risk appetite remained fragile.

Rally attempts again stalled with bitcoin lows below $46,000 at the New York close as a lack of liquidity contributed to sharp moves. Choppy trading continued in Asia on Tuesday with bitcoin around $46,500.

Ether peaked above just $3,300 before a retreat to just below $3,150 as volatility remained elevated and it traded around $3,200 early Europe on Tuesday.