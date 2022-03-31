A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
Why Zilliqa price is mooning and where ZIL will go next
Zilliqa price has been one of the best performing cryptocurrencies to hold this month as the digital asset has rallied by more than 280%. Further gains are possible, but traders should be careful about a spike in profit-taking.
Cardano price targets $2 as ADA whales go on buying spree
Cardano price could start an uptrend in response to the rising institutional adoption and capital inflow in the altcoin. There is a massive upswing in the volume of whale transactions, over $100,000, indicating an increase in large wallet investor activity on the altcoin’s network.
ApeCoin price needs to hold this level for new highs
ApeCoin price has seen a considerable thrust to the upside over the past ten days. However, the recent move into a supply zone is proving challenging for the bulls. Investors need to exercise caution as a failure to move higher could lead to a steep fall.
Why these DeFi tokens are ready to pump
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on some DeFi tokens. Analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.