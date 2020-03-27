Top three coins price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple must all overcome strong resistance to reach key psychological levels – Confluence Detector

Top three coins confluence detector

Bitcoin

BTC/USD is currently priced at $6,804.15. The bulls will need to overcome resistance at $7,000 to continue the upward momentum. $7,000 has the Previous Week High and one-day Pivot Point resistance-two. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $6,750 and $6,375. The former has the SMA 50, SMA 100, SMA 200 and one-hour Bollinger Band, while the latter has the one-day 161.8% and one-week 23.6% retracement levels.

Key Levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 6816.47 Today Daily Change 58.23 Today Daily Change % 0.86 Today daily open 6758.24 Trends Daily SMA20 6428.36 Daily SMA50 8290.2 Daily SMA100 8222.54 Daily SMA200 8349.74 Levels Previous Daily High 6795.01 Previous Daily Low 6524.78 Previous Weekly High 6951.22 Previous Weekly Low 4437.02 Previous Monthly High 10511.86 Previous Monthly Low 8431.17 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6691.78 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6628 Daily Pivot Point S1 6590.34 Daily Pivot Point S2 6422.44 Daily Pivot Point S3 6320.11 Daily Pivot Point R1 6860.57 Daily Pivot Point R2 6962.91 Daily Pivot Point R3 7130.81

Ethereum

ETH/USD is currently priced at $139.42. The bulls must overcome the $142 resistance level to potentially enter the $150-zone. The $142-level has the SMA 5, SMA 10, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve and 4-hour Previous Low.

On the downside, ETH/USD has three healthy support levels at $136, $134.50 and $129. $136 has the SMA 5, SMA 10, 15-min Bollinger Band and one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, while $134.50 has the SMA 50, SMA 200, one-hour Bollinger Band. Finally, the $129-level has the daily Pivot Point.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 139.44 Today Daily Change 0.65 Today Daily Change % 0.47 Today daily open 138.79 Trends Daily SMA20 147.46 Daily SMA50 205.89 Daily SMA100 179.04 Daily SMA200 176.4 Levels Previous Daily High 139.93 Previous Daily Low 133.48 Previous Weekly High 153.32 Previous Weekly Low 100.73 Previous Monthly High 288.7 Previous Monthly Low 179.06 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 137.47 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 135.94 Daily Pivot Point S1 134.87 Daily Pivot Point S2 130.95 Daily Pivot Point S3 128.41 Daily Pivot Point R1 141.32 Daily Pivot Point R2 143.85 Daily Pivot Point R3 147.77

Ripple

XRP/USD is presently priced at $0.1754. The bulls will need to overcome resistance at $0.1756 to hopefully breach the $0.18 psychological level. $0.1756 has the 15-min Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band, Previous Year low and SMA 5. On the downside, there is only one healthy support of note at $0.166, which has the SMA 5, SMA 100, daily Pivot Point and one-hour Bollinger Band.

Key Levels



