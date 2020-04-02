Top Three Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin and Ethereum show a lack of resistance levels on the upside, Ripple sandwiched between heavy confluences

Top Three Coins Confluence Detector

Bitcoin

Current Price: $6627

Bitcoin has a stack of healthy support levels between $6,500-$6,575, which has the one-day and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement levels, one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200.

Ethereum

Current Price: $136.40

Ethereum also has no strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there is one healthy stack between $129-$130 and two more noticeable support levels at $132 and $135. The $129-$130 stack has the one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Previous Low and 4-hour SMA 100.

Ripple

Current Price: $0.1758

XRP/USD has two strong resistance levels are at $0.178 and $0.188, while healthy support levels are at $0.1725 and $0.176.

$0.178 has the 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve and one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, while $0.188 has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-three, Previous Week high and 4-hour SMA 200.

On the downside, the $0.1725 support level has the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve and one-day SMA 5. Finally, the $0.176 support has the 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, Previous Year Low, 15-min SMA 5 and 15-min SMA 10.

