Top financial regulator in South Korea to oversea regulation of Bitcoin exchanges

South Korea’s top financial regulator are planning to directly oversee the regulation of local Bitcoin exchanges, according to reports from media sources in the country.

It is suggested that this move will likely include; creation of registration and licensing requirements for South Korean crypto firms. Recently, companies already in the country are having to abide to much stricter regulation.

Business Korea reported that the Financial Services Commission (FSC) has revealed their plans to take over the Bitcoin exchange platforms the regulation in the country.

The FIU’s Administration and Planning chief Lee Tae-hoon commented: