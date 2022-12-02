Despite the volatile and uncertain nature of the crypto industry, it still bends some major financial rules, slowly pushing towards leadership in the modern economy. Due to the industry's attractiveness, the competition amongst the crypto and blockchain players is rising, and its unsettled nature is causing a shift in leadership. Although the recent world events, FTX collapse and Bitcoin drop shook the industry, some of the names in crypto are still coming and drafting sweeping plans for the next year of 2023.

Guy Yanpolskiy

Guy Yanpolskiy is a highly skilled entrepreneur, PR specialist and event organiser with over 15 years of experience in the tech industry. He founded the GuyWay agency and co-founded marketing and business development companies Yafo and Genirium, respectively. Today, Guy is well known in the investment and crypto world as one of the top tech, investment, Blockchain and NFT event organisers, having 13 years of experience in blockchain advising. Since 2013 Guy has worked with more than 30 startups, raising over $30 million in revenue. He has also been recognised as one of the top players in the industry by numerous accredited sources. Despite an already enormous bag of achievements, Guy keeps expanding his businesses, aiming to create the Business Hub in Dubai by connecting more experts through his WOW summits that have already elapsed in UAE, Portugal and Hong Kong.

Alex Meurer

Alexander is a self-made entrepreneur, one of the top crypto traders, and a market analyst who made $2 million in Bitcoin. In 2013, he established his Youtube channel AMCrypto, educating on cryptocurrency trading solutions and giving insights by comprehensively analysing trends. Investing in over 250 blockchain companies, Alex flaunts numerous top lists, all of which praise his success and admire his will to share the knowledge to improve the industry. Throughout the years, Alex has gathered various amounts of knowledge and expertise on the Cryptocurrency market and Bitcoin. He wants to show people all the opportunities they miss out on in the Crypto and Blockchain world. Hence, now his main goal is to share and educate society about it, pushing crypto to a new level while wholeheartedly advocating for Bitcoin.

Adam Jiwan

Adam is a successful entrepreneur and investor with 15 years of experience growing and leading innovative companies in various industries. In 2017, Adam founded Spring Labs, a company that ensures the safety of business data, and a finance company called Future Finance. Currently, he is serving as a co-chairman and shareholder of Assembly software and co-chairman of Digital Disbursements. In his early life, Adam has been investing in private and public companies and financial services, raising about $38 Million in revenue. He believes in international relationships and shows it by investing in companies in over 30 different countries. Adam is noticeable due to his noble goal to reduce or eliminate the risk of storing the financial information of both consumers and companies.

Gracy Chen

Gracy Chen is a managing director of Bitget - a trading platform that focuses on the security and seamlessness of crypto trading. Gracy is an avid metaverse and crypto enthusiast who has drawn attention in recent years. She is an example of a dedicated person in tech who steadily raises, previously holding a marketing executive position in XRSPACE in Taipei. Heartily advocating for the crypto ascent, Gracy also invests in crypto and pushes the crypto industry, Web3 growth and expansion of the crypto net. She tends to involve the Bitget exchange to work with the sports events, spreading knowledge on crypto to the world. Taking the position of managing director a little over a year ago, she has signed a partnership contract with Lionel Messi and Juventus, intending to expand the crypto world to new physical locations, such as Seychelles.

Max Krupyshev

Max is a Co-founder and CEO of CoinsPaid. CoinPaid is a company that assists companies in paying salaries in crypto with zero commission, connecting traditional finance with cryptocurrencies. The company has completed around 4.9 million transactions worth €3 billion by 2021. Max has been in the crypto industry for nearly 10 years, gaining experience in mining, and crypto payment processing, along the way. Max is an active supporter of cryptocurrency who believes that companies will benefit drastically from crypto and blockchain. On top of that, Max trusts that Bitcoin will be used by almost every industry in the future. Despite his belief in cryptocurrency, Max is also not afraid to address some issues in the industry, including regulatory matters, whereby the application of certain technological assets is not possible in the lack of clear business regulations in crypto.

With the recent peaks and valleys faced by the crypto world, it became apparent that sometimes it is way more important to pay attention to the players rather than blindly predict the game. It is vital at this stage to recognise not solely the success but also a willingness to improve on industry and educate the community on crypto and blockchain. Luckily numerous entrepreneurs in the industry, like those mentioned, are willing to do just so.