Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Multi-trillion business fuels Stellar Lumens’ bonfire

Juniper Research projects a $4.4 trillion B2B trans-national market by 2024.

The Top 3 cryptos choke between compressing moving averages.

The hot topic of the day is Stellar Lumens and the great campfire it has set up to burn around 50 million tokens. The market response has been an increase of more than 20% in XLM’s price during the Asian session.

Alert messages have been flooding specialized channels. The most influential profiles question the value of the decision taken by the Stellar Lumens Development Foundation.

In any case, this burning of tokens does not imply a sudden increase in the intrinsic value of XLM, mainly because it is unknown. Stellar Lumens has reached several collaboration agreements, such as the one signed with IBM, but there is no news of its turnover.

This misinformation is the main stumbling block to accelerated adoption of the crypto ecosystem. It is extremely complicated to define the value of a project since business models are in initial stages in most cases.

The opposite example is Ripple Ltd. and its project based on the XRP token. Ripple has signed a considerable amount of agreements to sell its B2B payment technology.

Juniper Research has recently published a study in which it projects a whopping $4.4 trillion the turnover of cross-border B2B payments registered using blockchain technology in 2024. Currently, the volume stands at $179 billion.



ETH/BTC Daily Chart

ETH/BTC trades at 0.02028 on the first day of the last five where the price logs in above the SMA100. The EMA50 is presented as the first hurdle to overcome.

The indicators whisper positive things but are still far from being able to take anything for granted.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.0205, then the second at 0.0206 and the third one at 0.021.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.019, then the second at 0.018 and the third one at 0.017.

The MACD on the daily chart is ready to cross the bullish channel. It is very likely that before the cross, there will be a bearish rejection. The development of this scenario may take between 4 and 7 days.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bulls moving higher despite recent price declines. The bears stay above the ADX line. The loss of this support level will signal the start of a new bullish stretch.



BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the $9,302 price level after failing to beat the SMA100 at $9.550. The price has little room to move around unhindered.

The sharp drop in current volatility is a call for sharp price movements.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $9,550, then the second at $10,600 and the third one at $11,400.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $9,150, then the second at $8,900 and the third one at $8,500.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a slight improvement in the profile of the moving average. The fact that the indicator is in the bullish zone supports a possible relaunch of the previous bullish trend.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the inability of bears to breach the 20 levels. The bulls move at higher levels, but with problems to overcome the ADX line.





ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $186 – a level already considered in positive territory, but which has been complicated by the inopportune crosses between the main moving averages.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $188, then the second at $195 and the third one at $200.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $182, then the second support at $175 and the third one at $170.

The MACD on the daily chart fully enters the bullish zone of the indicator, albeit with little openness and bullish inclination. A breach of the bullish trend would suddenly improve the scenario. The upside potential is significant.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bulls with a minimal advantage over bears. Both sides of the market are moving above the ADX line, but it seems that bears may lose this level of support and confirm the bullish momentum of the ETH/USD pair.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

XRP/USD is currently trading at the $0.3000 price level while insinuating a new attack on the invincible $0.31 level.

At the top of this article, I have commented on a study by Juniper Research on the incredible growth expected in the B2B payments business over the next five years. It is a fascinating exercise to know how much of that business belongs to Ripple Ltd.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.31, then the second at $0.32 and the third one at $0.33.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.30, then the second at $0.295 and the third one at $0.29.

The MACD on the daily chart shows an entirely flat profile with hardly any opening between the lines. The future scenario in the short term is lateral bearish, which will only change to bullish if the price exceeds the $0.31 price level.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls in a full bullish trend, once released from the resistance of the ADX line. The bears failed in their attempt to breach the ADX line, and are moving lower.



