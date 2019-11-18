Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Low volatility hampers year-end rally

BTC/USD could follow the downward path for a few more weeks.

ETH/USD appears weak in the short term but with some signs of bullish hope.

XRP/USD seems to be the weakest, with the worst expectations in the short term.

The last month of the year is approaching and the expected revival of the crypto market seems increasingly difficult given the low volatility that is gradually filtering into all crypto assets.

The Bitcoin Historical Volatility Index shows a pattern in the momentum indicator that can indicate a possible rebound of volatility in the short term.

Although volatility is low, it could decrease further, as the index is at the level of 1.6 while historical lows are around the 0.45 level.

The winner of the week is again the Ethereum for the fourth straight week. In that time, the value of the Ether has improved by 14% over the Bitcoin.

For days the market has been watching the ETH/BTC pair closely, waiting to break up the ultra-long term bearish trend going through the 0.023 level.



ETH/BTC Daily Chart

ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at the price level of 0.0216, while it does not appear to be in any hurry to attack the 0.022 resistance level.

This area looks complicated for any bullish adventure, as the resistance at 0.022 worsens by a second resistance at 0.023 and an ultra-long-term bearish trend line.

Even if the price of the ETH/BTC pair does not move in the next two weeks, we will see an impact between the price and the trendline.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.022, then the second at 0.023 and the third one at 0.025.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.021, then the second at 0.020 and the third one at 0.019.

The MACD on the daily chart preserves the bullish profile gained in recent weeks. The opening between the lines is sparse, a reflection of the current low intraday range.

The DMI on the daily chart still shows an active bullish pattern. The bulls continue to be well-positioned above the ADX line. The bears continue to move lower and renounce disputing leadership in the ETH/BTC pair.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the $8,447 price level while trying to respect the $8,400 price congestion support.

The medium-term moving averages are leaning lower and will condition price development in the coming weeks.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $8,800, then the second at $9,150 and the third one at $9,350.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $8,400, then the second at $8,200 and the third one at $8,000.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a small improvement in slope and openness. Despite this decline in bearish strength, the pattern indicates that the BTC/USD pair may visit new lows in the short term.

The DMI on the daily chart shows an absolute tie between the two sides of the market. It does not seem that neither the bulls nor the bears are clear what can happen in the short term.



ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETH/USD is currently trading at the $182.86 price level and is unable to move above the $185 price level where the EMA50 and SMA100 move today.

Both moving averages are leaning lower and calling into question a possible end-of-year rally.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $185, then the second at $190 and the third one at $195.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $180, then the second at $170 and the third one at $160.

The MACD on the daily chart shows an entirely flat profile with no line spacing. This structure proposes less volatility and less price directionality.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls leading by the minimum ETH/USD pair. Bears stay close, while the ADX line plummets to November 17 and 18 levels.

In both cases, the ETH/USD pair experienced a rally in the following weeks.



XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD is currently trading at the $0.259 price level and appears unable to hold on to the $0.26 level.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.267, then the second at $0.27 and the third one at $0.273.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.256, then the second at $0.253 and the third one at $0.24.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a worsening of the profile, with greater slope and openness between lines. I expect further declines expected in the next few days.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears with a significant advantage over bulls. The rise in the ADX line confirms the continuation of the bearish trend, while the bulls appear to be hesitating and remain relatively high.



