Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Euphoria is buying it all for Black Friday

Only one crypto asset in the red during the first hour of the European session.

Indiscriminate purchases are typical of the buying euphoria of investors.

Falls may not be over, January sells are usually the best.

Finally, yesterday ended with huge gains in almost the whole crypto board. Despite this important sign of euphoria – no distinction is made between assets – the falling chapter does not seem to have ended at the moment.

This is a good moment, with a calm market, to do a little hindsight.

The crypto market has spent almost a year recovering from the December 2018 lows. In this time, price growth rises have been significant.

What kind of signal did this surge send to the market?

In my opinion, the price recovery has been one of the surprises of the year, mainly for the most skeptical investors.

After the widely publicized collapse of the BTC/USD pair from highs of $19,800 to $3,100, returning this year to $14,000 has been vital. This price improvement does not seem proper of a decadent asset, with a gray and insecure future.

What does it have to do with the current situation?

Experienced traders know perfectly well that to make money, you have to buy cheap, as cheap as possible. And the crypto market has been announcing price reductions for weeks.

The best gift that many investors, crypto-believers or not, could get would be to buy Bitcoin at $4,800, Ethereum at $100, or XRP at $0.15.

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The pair that rules the relationship between Bitcoin and Altcoins remains above the SMA100 and shows strength not to succumb to recent sales. The target that everyone is watching is at a 0.23 price level, where in early December, we could see a meeting between the spot price, the SMA200, and the ultra long-term bearish trend line. (see chart).

Below the current price level, the first support level is at 0.020, then the second at 0.0186 and the third one at 0.018.

Above the current price level, the first resistance level is at 0.021, then the second at 0.022 and the third one at 0.023.

The MACD on the daily chart shows the resilience of the ETH/BTC pair, as, despite the general weakness of the market, the Ethereum pulls out strength to stay in the bullish zone of the indicator.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears about to pierce down the ADX line and lose the bearish momentum. The bulls don't take advantage of the situation, or they still doubt and are not reacting to the rise in search of discussing leadership to the bears.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD recovered strongly at the end of the day and managed to close threatening the roof of the ultra long term bearish channel.

Above this critical level, now located at $7,300, what has happened these days is an anecdote, and the price continues its bullish ride. Below, the most likely scenario would be, after many price swings, a visit to the base of the channel, below $5,000 per Bitcoin.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $7,100, then the second at $6,850 and the third one at $6,512.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $7,300, then the second at $7,400 and the third one at $7,630.

The MACD on the daily chart loses its bearish profile as a result of the recent ups and downs. On the other hand, it does not miss any opening between the lines, so I recommend caution when it comes to validating the bullish movement of the last few hours.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears losing strength while the bulls continue to fall and ignore the price recovery. One of the two is wrong.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the $147 price level after leaving the day's low of $132.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $130, then the second at $125 and the third one at $120.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $140, then the second at $150 and the third one at $155.

The MACD on the daily chart shows an increase in bearish strength, a situation that looks set to persist for a few more days or weeks.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears rampant on the upside and at strength levels not seen since December 2018, weeks before the end of that year's big bear market.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD is currently trading at the $0.219 price level and overcomes the critical situation yesterday that could have brought it below the $0.20 level.

Since the beginning of May, the XRP/USD pair has been following the ultra long-term bearish trend line from above. This line is, at the same time, the baseline of the current bearish channel, whose ceiling now passes through the $0.29 price level.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.215, then the second at $0.19 and the third one at $0.17.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.24, then the second at $0.245 and the third one at $0.25.

The MACD on the daily chart shows an unchanged profile from previous days. Yesterday's rise does not change the bearish pattern, so the odds of an improvement in the short term are low.

The DMI on the daily chart shows an extreme structure, with both sides of the market very deviating from their normal levels. There may be a change in trend, or at least a loss of bearish strength.



