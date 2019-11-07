Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: EU, Turkey race to digitizing fiat, cryptos’ outlook reconfigured

The US seems to lag behind and cede the initiative to the private sector.

XRP falls despite the success of Ripple Ltd, which praises its stability.

The technical indications point to reconfiguration in the short term with benefits in the long term.

The crypto board is dyed red in the face of intense resistance levels.

The EU and Turkey stand out today with news related to the creation of their electronic currency projects.

The European initiative comes from the European Central Bank – the issuer of the euro – other central banks that demand a serious and determined work that allows advancing in this direction.

In Turkey, support for this technological evolution comes directly from the Presidential Project and involves both the Central Bank of Turkey and the State Innovation Agency or TUBITAK.

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at 0.02026 after failing to pass the EMA50 by 0.0206 on Wednesday.

The downward reaction is typical not only because of the strong resistance but also because of the recent price action. The MACD moving averages cut the middle line upwards. This movement usually produces a retest to the slowest moving average.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.0206, then the second at 0.021, and the third one at 0.022.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.020, then the second at 0.019 and the third one at 0.018.

The MACD on the daily chart confirms Wednesday’s bullish cross. Weakness may last a few more days, but the market bottom improves to positive.

The DMI on the daily chart is a perfect tie between the two sides of the market. Both bulls and bears are also just above the 20 levels, so both forces are active. A possible increase in volatility due to the fragile balance achieved.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD is currently trading at the $9,170 price level and remains one more day trapped between the main moving averages.

The short term development typical of this type of structure tends to decline. The SMA 100 would tend to be below the SMA200 in the medium term, which requires a price drop in the next few days.

If this bearish scenario finally occurs, we will see an increase in volatility. Remember that the lower limit of the scenario is at the price level of $7,600.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $9,600, then the second at $10,675 and the third one at $11,300.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $9,150, then at $8,800 and the third one at $8,450.

The MACD on the daily chart brings us closer to a possible bearish cross. Moving averages move through the positive zone of the indicator, so if falls appear they should be limited in time and reach down.

The DMI on the daily chart shows how the bulls continue to decline in trend strength, while the bears react slightly higher. If the improvement on the selling side persists for the next few hours, we may be able to get some fresh lows in the next few hours.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETH/USD is unable to hold above the $186.1 level, even with the support of the SMA100.

In the case of ETH/USD, the scenario tends to be bullish. With the SMA100 and EMA50 averages below the SMA200, the recurring pattern looks up in search of the long term moving average.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $190, then the second at $195 and the third one at $200.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $184, then the second at $180 and the third one at $170.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a small loss of bullish inclination. On the positive side, it seems that the indicator retains the opening between the lines. If the weakness in the price continues, we could see a bearish cross right in the neutral zone of the indicator.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls dominating the ETH/USD pair. The bears try to get back above the ADX line, if successful for the moment.



XRP/USD Daily Chart

The price did not reflect the good news that comes from Ripple Ltd., which, on the contrary, falls with some force. The comments of its CEO Brad Garlinghouse highlighting the stability in the price of the XRP as a positive factor must have left their tenants unhappy.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.293, then the second at $0.297 and the third one at $0.30.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.29, then the second at $0.285 and the third one at $0.282.

The MACD indicator on the daily chart persists in the lack of direction that XRP/USD has been dragging for a couple of weeks. The profile is very flat and null opening between lines. The natural course is down, although the technical patterns (Diamond technical figure) may not support this scenario.

The DMI on the daily chart keeps control of the bulls, although losing some of the advantages they enjoyed. The bears can try to beat the ADX line first, to attack the bulls' leadership later.



Get 24/7 Crypto updates in our social media channels: Give us a follow at @FXSCrypto and our FXStreet Crypto Trading Telegram channel