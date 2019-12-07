Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Daily confluence detector shows that bulls are in prime position to takeover - Confluence Detector

- Both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) lack any healthy resistance levels on the upside.
- There are healthy support levels on the downside that are holding the price up.
It looks like the bulls are finally ready to take over the crypto market, following several days of bearish domination. As per the daily confluence detector, there are no resistance levels on the upside, holding the price down. While Ripple does face resistance up ahead, the price is held up by robust stacks of support. Bitcoin and Ethereum bulls can theoretically push the price back inside the $8,000 and $160 zones, respectively, if they gather enough momentum.
Currently, the price action of the top three coins so far this Saturday is as follows - BTC/USD went up from $7,542.55 to $7,563.75, ETH/USD went up from $149.10 to $149.55 and XRP/USD has gone up from $0.226 to $0.228.
Now, let’s take a look at the daily confluence detectors of the top three coins and examine the strong resistance and support levels.
Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
There are two healthiest support levels on the downside are at $7,400 and $7,275. $7,400 has five-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 5), SMA 100, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, four-hour Bollinger Band middle curve and one-day Pivot Point support one. $7,475 has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.
Ethereum
There is a healthy stack of support between $147.50 to $149. This stack has the SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 100, SMA 200, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve and four-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.
Ripple
On the upside, XRP/USD has a stack of resistance from $0.2285 to $0.2295 which has the SMA 5, SMA 10, 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous High, four-hour Previous High, one-day Previous High, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, four-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, one-day Pivot Point resistance one and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. There is another resistance level at $0.253, which has the Previous Year low.
On the downside, XRP/USD has a support stack from $0.221 to $0.225. The stack sees a confluence of SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 50, SMA 200, one-day Pivot Point support one, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, and one-day Pivot Point support one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Calm between the storm? Schiff says look out below, Dash, Monero stand out
Bitcoin in mid-range, BTC/USD is trading just below $7,400 after experiencing rises and falls of hundreds of dollars within days. Peter Schiff, a life-long crypto skeptic, said that pumpers and dumper have lost the plot, and added: "Look out below".
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bumps into $148.00, waits for new drivers
ETH/USD has recovered to $148.00 on Thursday; however, the upside momentum has faded away during early Asian hours. The second largest coin with the current market capitalization of $16.2 billion has settled in a tight range limited by $148.00 on the upside.
Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD rises from the ashes
Monero is arguably the biggest single-digit gainer on the first Friday of December. The crypto has increased in value by 2% on the day after opening the trading session at $55.01.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD market momentum turns from bearish to bullish
BCH/USD is on course of charting its second straight bullish day. Currently, the price has gone up slightly to $211.75 and is floating below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20), SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.