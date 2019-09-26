Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: The market moves backward to December 2018

Some key indicators move to levels resembling those of December 2018.

The gloomy outpouring in the media also reminds us of the effects of opposing sentiment.

Positive comments from the ECB are ignored.

We are coming to the end of September with lows unseen in months or years ago.

Of the 3+1 assets that I analyze daily, only the ETH/BTC and BTC/USD pairs remain above their 200-period simple averages. In the case of ETH and XRP, the recent declines have sent prices well-below these medium-term support levels.

The story in the crypto community tilts between the pessimism of a possible end of the bull market for Bitcoin and the optimism of an ECB member statement on Bundestag.

The tone of the message sent by the European Central Bank regarding Facebook’sLibra project is exciting.

Yesterday, Benoit Coeure, a member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), made a statement in the Bundestag. He praised the potential benefits – giving 1.6 billion people access to banking services - and also the risks – laundering, illegal activities and usurpation of central bank functions. There was no talk of banning Libra. On the contrary – Coeure spoke about adapting to new times. This is a significant evolution – and excellent news.

Regarding the end of the bull market in Bitcoin and by extension in the whole crypto-verse, I disagree according to what charts show us. Let’s dive in.

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC cross is currently trading at 0.0201 and continues the process of consolidating the levels achieved in the recent uptrend. Yesterday it opened just above the 200-period mobile line and met the retracement pattern. From here, the requirements are precise. Above the SMA200, the upside potential remains intact. Below this crucial technical level, the pattern would degrade, and the bearish scenario would be back on the table.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.0211, then the second at 0.0221 and the third one at 0.0230.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.020, then the second at 0.0195 and the third one at 0.0187.

The MACD on the daily chart preserves the bullish cross. Moving averages have lost all inclination and openness between lines, which is harmful in the short term. On the positive side, the indicator continues for much of the bullish side of the indicator.

The DMI on the daily chart continues to show bulls above bears. Both sides of the market are close to level 30, a clear sign that both sides of the market are taking an active part in the price. The ADX limits above both bulls and bears, which we can use as a signal when one of the two exceeds it at the daily close.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the $8,407 price level after hitting a low at $8,125. In the previous two days, the price has moved below the SMA200, a dangerous but typical game. As long as the daily close continues above this simple long term average, the bullish momentum is in place.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $8,800, then the second one at $9,150 and the third one at $9,500.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $8,325, then the second at $8,196 and the third one at $8,000.

The MACD on the daily chart deepens the bearish profile by increasing both the slope and the opening between the lines. Sales are likely to continue.

The DMI on the daily chart shows both bears and bulls at extreme levels. Buyers are going to depths unseen since December when the bear market of 2018 dropped. Sellers do the same and also set highs as in December.



ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETH/USD is currently trading at the $169.9 price level and is struggling to regain support at $170. As long as the price remains below this level, the risk of further falls is high.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $170, then the second at $180 and the third one at $190.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $160, then the second at $155 and the third one at $150.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a bearish cross with the little incline but good openness between the lines. Moving averages are still moving on the positive side of the indicator. The current setup is propitious for sudden upward trend changes.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears dominating the ETH/USD pair. The bulls stop the downward trajectory and may try to regain levels.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.247 and is showing difficulty in recovering to the key level of $0.251. As long as XRP fails to regain that level, the situation will continue to deteriorate.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.25, then the second at $0.258 and the third one at $0.268.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.237, then the second at $0.20 and the third one at $0.191.

The MACD on the daily chart shows little bearishness and also very little openness between the lines. This setup is positive for XRP/USD, despite the fact that remaining below the neutral level of the indicator penalizes it.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears ahead of the bulls, but they are unable to get past the ADX line. Bulls remain at neutral levels, but with a chance to improve as purchases appear.



