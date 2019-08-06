Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: The Altcoin segment weighs heavily and drags Bitcoin down

Strong obstacles await any upward development in Ethereum and XRP.

The differential between Bitcoin and Altcoins reaches extremes.

The Crypto market cannot live solely on the success of Bitcoin.

The market is turning lower after a hopeful start to the session. BTC/USD was above $12,000 and raised hopes for a new attack on cycle high of $14,000.

The market is held back by Altcoins – with a large part of them located just below the classic moving averages.

This technical situation creates tensions for all digital assets. If Bitcoin continues to rise and assets like Ethereum or Litecoin are unable to overcome these obstacles – it creates a conundrum.

A selection of the leading Altcoin assets that an investor has held since recent highs will have lost over 45% in Bitcoin value.

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

ETH/BTC is currently trading at 0.01956 and is losing support at 0.020.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.0186 (price congestion support), then the second at 0.0171 (price congestion support) and the third one at 0.0156 (double price congestion support).

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.020 (price congestion resistance), then the second at 0.0228 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at 0.0236 (EMA50).

The MACD on the daily chart crosses down and suggests further falls for the crypto cross.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears at exceptional levels in this pair. Bulls are also found at infrequent levels, although in this case on the negative side. The extreme situation of these indicators increases the chances of a contrarian reaction.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD is currently trading at $11,655 fading its bullish development after overcoming price congestion resistance at $11.275.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $14,000 (price congestion resistance), then the second at $17,000 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at the historic high of $19,669.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $11,270 (price congestion support), then the second at $10,675 (price congestion support) and the third one at $9,700 (price congestion support).

The MACD on the daily chart shows a bullish profile, only threatened by the transition from the negative to the positive side of the indicator.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bulls increasing their advantage over the bears. The selling side crosses down the ADX line and moves away from the struggle to take control.





ETH/USD Daily Chart





The ETH/USD trades at $229.4 after a bullish attempt that has taken it beyond price congestion resistance at $236. The session high remains at $239, at the height of the 50-period exponential average.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $236, then the second resistance level for ETH/USD is at $248.5 (price congestion resistance), and the third one is at $260 (price congestion resistance).

Below the current price, the first level of support is at $223 (price congestion support), then the second at $215 (price congestion support) and the third one at $200 (price congestion support).

The MACD on the daily chart shows a continuation of the bullish profile that began last week.

The DMI on the daily chart shows how the bulls have tried to outperform the bears but failed. Both sides of the market are at close levels of trend strength. If the bulls manage to beat the bears, the ETH/USD pair can fly higher.

XRP/USD Daily Chart



XRP/USD is trading at $0.314 after failing to overcome price congestion resistance at $0.33.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.33 (price congestion resistance), then the second at $0.334 (price congestion resistance), and the third one at $0.345.

Below the current price, the first level of support is at $0.308 (price congestion support), then the second level is at $0.30 (price congestion support), and the third level is at $0.296 (price congestion support).

The MACD on the daily chart maintains a bullish profile but fails to increase openness and inclination. The indicator profile continues to show weaknesses.

The DMI on the daily chart shows how the bears are once again gaining momentum against the bulls. It is important to note that the bulls show a bullish trend in the last few sessions, even though the price remains in the lateral range.





