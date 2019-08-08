Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Scaffolding in search of new highs

The current process is positive in the medium and long term.

Ethereum has structures but needs fresh money.

XRP continues at its particular ordeal.

The objective of technical analysis is the study and prediction of price movements.

In the same way that a land map reflects the passage of time in the form of mountains and valleys, geographical obstacles, in a price chart is the same action that leaves significant levels.

The BTC/USD failed yesterday in its attempt to surpass the $12,000 and with that failure ended up confirming the level as resistance.

The current price path in the BTC/USD pair has shaped a resistance level where there was no resistance before.

The resistances of today will be the support of tomorrow, so the result of a good consolidation can be very positive for the medium term.

The guarantee of success in a future attack on historical highs levels will be greater if Bitcoin has proper supports in this area.

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair lacked solid and dense support levels below 0.027 and up to 0.020 and has paid dearly.

Once reached the 0.020 level, the drop has lost speed and, after reaching the support level at 0.018 on yesterday, it begins to show some signs of improvement.

The ETH/BTC is at extreme technical levels, so it is quite likely that if buying forces appear, the upward movement will be significant.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.018 (price congestion support), then the second at 0.017 (price congestion support) and the third one at 0.015 (double price congestion support).

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.020 (price congestion resistance), then the second at 0.0228 (price congestion resistance and EMA50) and the third one at 0.025 (price congestion resistance).

The MACD on the daily chart shows a bearish cross, so the trend should be bearish. Sometimes, the current structure evolves with a short term bullish cross, which in this case would leave a short term bullish divergence.

The DMI on the daily chart shows how the bears cross down the ADX line, which is bearish for them, bullish for the price. The bulls stop dropping and appear to be taking a neutral position. The turning process, if it finally does happen, could be slow.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the $11,834 price level and is poised to breach the new resistance level at $12,000 (price congestion resistance).

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $14,000 (price congestion resistance), then the second at $17,000 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at historical highs.

The logical development would be the BTC/USD pair outbuilding supports between these resistance levels and having robustness for future breakthroughs. This process can take a long time.

Below the current price, the first level of support is at $11,300 (price congestion support), then the second at $10,675 (price congestion support and EMA50) and the third one at $9,800 (price congestion support).

The MACD on the daily chart retains the good bullish profile of the past few days. The $12,000 level has not weakened the current trend.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the free-falling bears as the bulls confirm their leadership and return to bullish momentum.



ETH/USD Daily Chart

The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the $225 price level and is currently unable to surpass the moving averages that reinforce the already dense resistance zone around $240.

The Ethereum should be moving above $450 if we take as a reference to the relative situation of Bitcoin concerning its highs. That it is not doing it is irregular, and either it corrects it in the short term, or we must change the current paradigms of the Cryptocurrencies market.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $238 (price congestion resistance, EMA50, and SMA100), then the second at $250 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at $260 (price congestion resistance).

Below the current price, the first level of support is at $225 (price congestion support), then the second at $216 (price congestion support) and the third one at $208 (price congestion support).

The MACD on the daily chart shows a bullish profile but with less strength than that seen in the case of the BTC/USD pair. The current structure sometimes unravels with a downward test on this indicator.

The DMI on the daily chart shows a tie between both sides of the market. Bears have a minimal advantage over bulls, so there can be a turn in the situation at any time.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD is trading at the $0.306 price level, marking three consecutive days of declines.

Below the current price the first support level is at $0.30 (price congestion support), then the second is at $0.295 (price congestion support), and the third one is at $0.293 (price congestion support).

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.32 (double price congestion resistance), then the second at $0.329 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at $0.334 (price congestion resistance).

The MACD on the daily chart shows a loss of bullish momentum. The lines are coming together, and we can see a test in the next few days.

The DMI on the daily chart shows both sides of the market in the same situation as in the past few days, proposing price sideways.



