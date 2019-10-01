Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Rebound at the line that keeps the bulls in play

The first ball game is over, the match is in play.

Ethereum is the flagship and capitalizes on buyers’ interest.

The industry sets out in search of greater transparency.

The first day of October brings us substantial rises in the Crypto market. The market reached multiple considerable resistance lines in just one day.

The focus is on the short term, as the next few hours may be decisive for the end of the year.

The movement is fragile, and the risks of failure are high. Fast-moving averages move downwards and look for the 200 Simple Moving Averages – giving a bearish frame to the market.

Temporary projections indicate the first days of December as the probable moment of resolution of the current structures in moving averages. This scenario does not mean that the market cannot go higher or lower. Until then, it will be significantly influenced by the confluence of important technical indicators such as the SMA200, SMA100 and the EMA50.

It seems that, at last, crypto regulators and trading platforms are set to work in the right direction to solve outstanding issues and limit the possibilities of widespread implementation.

Key industry players lead one of these initiatives in North America. The creation of an index that will help classify Blockchain projects according to their function as a financial asset was announced on Monday. To explain it easily, the ranking will define, among other cases, whether XRP is a security or Bitcoin a commodity.

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC cross is currently trading at 0.02139 after failing in its first attempt at the 0.022 level. Monday’s close at 0.0218 marks a cycle high and increases the odds that Ethereum's bullish move against Bitcoin will continue.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.025, the second one at 0.023 and the third one at 0.026.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.0207, then the second 0.022 and the third one at 0.0198.

The MACD on the daily chart has improved in comparison to yesterday's profile but still shows an exhaustion profile. It is not possible to rule out a continuation of the bullish trend, but the downward potential is important.

The DMI on the daily chart clearly shows the bulls leading the money flow in ETH/BTC. Bears continue to fall and are again below the 20 levels of the indicator.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

Bitcoin is currently trading at $8,351 and is struggling to escape the $7,750 risk zone. The presence of the SMA200 at $8,425 is responsible for the rally stopping here and is the only point to follow today. Above it, Bitcoin would fly towards $10,000. Below, a new visit to the roof of the long term bearish channel would be inevitable.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $8,440, then the second at $8,800 and the third one at $9,150.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $8,200, then the second at $8,000 and the third one at $7,850.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a profile proposing a bullish cut attempt before the end of the week. The chances of this bullish cross consolidating into the first one are low. There is an increase in volatility on the horizon.

The DMI on the daily chart shows how the bears lose the support of the ADX line and initiate a pattern that usually leads to a reversal of the trend. The next step should be bearish.





ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETH/USD is currently trading at $178.9, just below the $180 resistance level. The daily chart is drawing a Doji that, after yesterday's strong rally, could trigger the emergence of strong sales tomorrow.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $180, then the second at $190 and the third one at $195.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $170, then the second at $160 and the third one at $155.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a bullish cross profile. There has been no bullish cross, and an attempt is likely to occur in the next few days.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears losing support for the ADX line, which initiates a bearish pattern for the selling side. The bulls are reacting strongly and breaking above the 20 levels of the indicator.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

XRP/USD is currently trading at the $0.255 price level and is just above the $0.25 resistance level. A Doji is also drawn on the daily chart, a clear sign of widespread doubtful sentiment.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.268, then the second at $0.282 and the third one at $0.290.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.253, then the second at $0.237 and the third one at $0.217.

The MACD on the daily chart is one day away from a possible bullish cross. The success of this attempt is not guaranteed, so Wednesday’s session may be a critical day for XRP/USD.

The DMI on the daily chart shows that bears are controlling the pair but losing strength with each passing day. The bulls, on the other hand, improve their positions with every day that passes and will have the possibility to take the leadership away from the bears in the next few days.





