Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Market fully bearish on bullish news

The market ignores good news and focuses on completing the bearish cycle.

It is still going to take several weeks before we can sense a trend change.

Altcoins are extremely oversold against Bitcoin.

The cryptocurrencies market has been in a bearish mode since the beginning of the summer. With autumn knocking on the door, it has not given convincing signs of having the intention to change.

While Bitcoin is showing solidity even in the downturns and finds an equilibrium point around $10,000, the rest of the board suffers, especially compared to the King.

All this is happening while the drip of positive news that signals the bottom of the market is becoming known. The last one is the statement made by the Dutch Central Bank.

In the published text, the Dutch regulator makes clear its intention to regulate the business of cryptocurrencies exchange and the obligation from January 2020 to comply with a battery of control and supervision measures for the platforms operating in the country.

Four hundred years ago, Holland experienced the tulip bubble, a collective mania that brought poverty to its citizens. Today it is at the forefront of the industry, initiating a path to be followed by those countries that still ignore this new financial industry.



ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair shows a bleak scenario for Ethereum and the rest of Altcoins. The bearish trend has resumed, and the pair is moving quickly to the next support level.

Moving averages remain heavily inclined to the downside. The bearish structure is so exaggerated that it is very likely that a sizeable bullish rebound will appear at the minimum bullish opportunity that presents itself.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.0155 (double price congestion support), the second at 0.013 (price congestion support) and the third one at 0.0114 (price congestion support).

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.017 (price congestion resistance), then the second at 0.0185 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at 0.020 (EMA50 and price congestion resistance).

The MACD on the daily chart shows a divergent structure with the price. It is slightly crossed downwards, indicating that the falls may continue, further increasing the divergence from the price.

The DMI on the daily chart shows confirms the continuation of the bearish trend. Bears control the pair and move upward – supported by the ADX. The bulls, on the other hand, are still in a bearish trend and do not show any intention to change.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD is currently trading at $10,597 following Tuesday's and Wednesday's significant price hikes. On the daily chart, the price climbs above the main moving averages and conveys a positive as well as a bad feeling.

Moving averages remain in full bullish configuration since December. All these months, the EMA50 has been above the slower SMA100 and SMA200. The standard behavior pattern indicates that a possible bearish crossing of the exponential moving average is the most likely option.

Also, longer time frames still show a potentially bearish profile.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $10,600 (price congestion resistance), then at $11,300 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at $12,000 (last relative maximum).

Below the current price, the first level of support is at $10,250 (EMA50 and SMA100), then the second at $9,650 (price congestion support) and the third one at $9,150 (price congestion support).

The MACD in the daily range is crossed higher but still on the negative side of the indicator. It does not incline to cross the 0 lines upwards, nor does the current opening between the lines indicate a possible improvement.

The DMI in the daily range provides us with critical detail. While the bulls move above the bears, both sides of the market are above the ADX line. This structure tells us that either side of the market has the potential to move up quickly.



ETH/USD Daily Chart



ETH/USD is currently trading at the $174 price level after leaving an ugly figure at $180 on Tuesday.

The structure of the moving averages, with the EMA50 about to cross down the SMA200, indicates that the bearish process is entering its final long-term phase and still needs several weeks to complete.

Below the current price, the first level of support is at $170 (price congestion support), then the second at $160 (price congestion support) and the third one at $155 (price congestion support).

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $180 (price congestion resistance), then the second at $190 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at $195 (price congestion resistance).

The MACD on the daily chart shows a very flat and slightly bullish structure. The trend is divergent with the price, showing some accumulation of upward forces.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears dominating the situation but below the ADX line, which weakens the bearish side of the market. Bulls are recovering from the lows but are still far from being able to dispute the leadership of the bears.

XRP/USD Daily Chart



XRP/USD continues to find support at $0.25 after hitting $0.24 on several trading days.

The current price level looks solid, but we cannot rule out new relative lows in the final stages of this downtrend.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.26 (price congestion support), then the second at $0.25 (price congestion support) and the third one at $0.24 (price congestion support).

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.265 (price congestion resistance), then the second at $0.271 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at $0.285 (price co-management resistance).

The MACD on the daily chart shows a divergent price structure. The indicator point upwards and the long term profile is bullish. The existence of this divergence does not guarantee a change of trend in the short term.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears controlling the pair. Bulls and bears move below the ADX line, announcing that the price is likely to remain within a lateral range.





