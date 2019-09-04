Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch

Cryptocurrencies have consolidated their gains ahead of Thursday's ETF launch.

The technical picture remains bullish for digital coins.

Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

On Thursday, September 5, VanEck and SolidX are set to offer a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). The firms will begin selling shared in a limited version of an ETF, exploiting an exemption by the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC). The companies plan to go ahead even if they lose the consequent broader decision related to retail investments.

Nevertheless, this is a crack in the door to make an investment in cryptocurrencies more accessible to the broader public. Digital coins have advanced on the news but have failed to go very far. Nevertheless, they are technically well-positioned to extend their gains.

This is what the Crypto Confluence Detector shows in its latest update:

BTC/USD is battling $10,520

Bitcoin is fighting a dense cluster of levels around $10,520. These include the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the Simple Moving average 10-4h, the Bollinger Band 1h-Lower, the BB 15min-Lower, and more.

If it breaks free, some resistance awaits at $10,682, which is the convergence of the SMA 5-4h, the previous 4h-high, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, and the previous weekly high.

Next up, the granddaddy of cryptos faces resistance at $11,229, which is where the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month and the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 2.

Support awaits BTC/USD at $10,180, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, the SMA 100-1d, and the BB 1d-Middle.

Further down, further support awaits at $9,860, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and the PP 1d-S3 converge.

ETH/USD enjoys strong support

Ethereum is trading above significant support at $175, which is a juncture of lines including the PP 1d-S1, the SMA 50-4h, the SMA 200-1h, the BB 4h-Middle, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.

Looking up, resistance is weak. The next noteworthy cluster is around $183, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the BB 1h-Upper, and the previous daily high.

Next up, the next cap is $192, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, and the PP 1d-R3 meet.

Lower support awaits at $164, which is where both the previous monthly low and the previous weekly low meet the price.

XRP/USD stuck in a minefield

Ripple is trading in a minefield of technical lines that runs from $0.2585 to $0.2613. This includes the previous 4h-low, the BB 15min-Middle, the SMA 5-1h, the SMA 50-1h, the SMA 200-15m, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the BB 4h-Middle, the PP 1d-S1, the SMA 200-1h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the BB 1h-Lower, and the SMA 10-15m.

Further up, resistance is waiting at $0.2680, where we see the confluence of the BB 1d-Middle, the previous daily high, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, and the PP 1d-R1.

Higher, the target is $0.2760, which is where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month meets the PP 1w-R1.

Looking down, support awaits at $0.2504, which is where the PP 1d-S3 and the BB 1d-Lower converge.

