Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Coronavirus underpins bulls, levels to watch

- Cryptocurrencies have been consolidating their gains.
- The coronavirus outbreak is one upside driver of cryptos
- Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.
When there is trouble in the world, Bitcoin and other digital assets come into demand – and the coronavirus is no different. Stock markets have reopened in China after the Lunar New Year holiday marred by the respiratory disease.
Authorities in the world´s second-largest economy – and home to many Bitcoin miners – have attempted to stabilize markets. However, capital can still flow out, and some of it goes to crypto assets.
Among speculators, BTC, ETH, XRP, and others have been rising in their status as safe-haven assets, similar to Gold, the Japanese yen, and the Swiss franc. This was seen in the Iran crisis early in the year and also with the coronavirus.
After receiving support, what technical levels should traders watch?
This is what the Crypto Confluence Detector shows in its latest update:
BTC/USD faces a significant hurdle
Bitcoin is facing a considerable cluster of technical lines $9,378, which is the convergence of the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the SMA 10-1h, the BB 4h-Middle, the SMA 5-4h, the SMA 5-one-day, the SMA 200-15m, and several other lines.
The next hurdle is close but weaker. At $9.572 we find the confluence of the previous monthly high and the previous weekly high.
BTC/USD is trading above several support lines, with $9,087, which is the meeting point of the SMA 10-one-day and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
The next noteworthy cluster is at $8,601, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month and the Pivot Point one-week S1 converge.
ETH/USD is well-positioned
Ethereum is trading above a considerable cushion at $187, which is a juncture including the previous monthly high, the previous weekly high, the SMA 501h, the SMA 200-15m, the previous 4h-low, and more.
Further down, the next significant support is at $172, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and the PP one-day S2.
ETH/USD faces some resistance is at $190, which is the confluence of the SMA 5-15m, the SMA 10-1h, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the SMA 5-4h, the SMA 50-15m, the previous 4h-high, and more.
The upside target is $202, which is where several pivot points meet: the one-week R2, the one-day R2, and the PP one-month R1.
XRP/USD at crossroads
Ripple is battling $0.2523, a dense cluster including the SMA 10-15m, the PP one-week R1, the BB 15min-Middle, the SMA 5-1h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the SMA 10-1h, and the SMA 5-4h.
Looking up, further resistance awaits at $0.2627, which is the convergence of the PP one-day R1 and the PP one-week R2.
Significant support awaits at $0.2340, and it is well-defended. The area includes the PP one-day S1, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the SMA 200-1h, and more.
Further down, $0.2288 is the next level to watch. It is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.
See all the cryptocurrency technical levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
