Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC is on sale while XRP heads to the Moon

It is a great time to buy Bitcoin, conditional on knowing how to execute stops properly.

Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and enjoys the benefit of the doubt.

XRP fires upwards and is configured in rocket mode.

The week begins with significant news on both the fundamental and price sides of the crypto-verse.

Beginning on the fundamental side, Liechtenstein's parliament passed a law that purports to legislate everything related to the blockchain industry.

The intention of the small country, at the heart of the European Union, is to be at the forefront of this new technology.

Malta is another EU country heavily involved with blockchain technology. I have just returned from a Summit on Blockchain and Innovation and will shortly be publishing an extensive review.

This positive information kicks off the week along with fresh developments on the regulatory side – the SEC refused to classify Bitcoin as security.

Also, Cipher Technologies applied for registration for its Bitcoin Fund, claiming that the leading crypto asset had passed Howey's test. The U.S. Supreme Court created this test in 1946 to classify an asset as security or not.

Cipher alleged that Bitcoin managed to pass the test, but the SEC has denied it while going ahead with a similar process, but in this case, with XRP – And here the verdict may be different.

On the price side, the headlines echo the dark pace of the falls. This fearful pace plays with traders' emotions when it highlights that BTC/USD lost the $8,000 level. However, the doomsters seem to forget that technically, this has meant nothing, as we will see in the chart.



ETH/BTC Daily Chart

ETH/USD trades at 0.0219 and continues its bullish run, immune to the pessimistic headlines that dominate today's headlines. The current price zone is a challenge after stopping the bullish advance in recent weeks.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.022, then the second at 0.023 and the third one at 0.0257.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.0205, then the second at 0.0187 and the third one at 0.018.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a flat profile with a lack of direction. The indicator remains at high levels, which reflects that buyer interest prevails, albeit with less decision than before.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls supported by the ADX line. This technical setup suggests two possible scenarios, one of bullish rebound above the ADX line. In the second scenario, the drilling of the ADX by the bulls would drop the price of the ETH/BTC pair.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,906 after relying on the long-term bearish channel top. This move was foreseeable and has no technical consequences for now.

This move is being used to scare using the headlines, but technically the situation is optimal for the buy.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $8,000, then the second at $8,450 and the third one at $8,800.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $7,700, then the second at $7,400 and the third one at $7,100. The medium and long term bullish scenario remains intact as long as the price does not move clearly below the first support level.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a relatively flat profile at the bottom of the indicator. The setup is promising for a bullish cross in the short term, but I do not rule out an intraday movement below the top of the long term bearish channel.

The DMI on the daily chart provides some interesting information. Bulls are at extreme harmful trend levels, seen only on such essential dates as December 2018 or January and August 2015. Indeed, in market troughs. Bears are at excessive levels, although they lose the support of the ADX line. The structure of the indicator also allows for an intraday movement below $7,800.





ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETH/USD is currently trading at $173.4 after finding support at $170. Ethereum is performing better than Bitcoin in this price consolidation phase.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $180, then the second at $190 and the third one at $194.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $170, then the second at $162 and the third one at $155.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a profile similar to that seen on BTC/USD, although in the case of Ethereum, the pattern increases the chances of seeing a bearish price spread.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears controlling ETH/USD. Sellers move below the ADX line and gradually lose strength. Bulls do not show signs of wanting to turn up, but they are not at such extreme negative levels as Bitcoin.



XRP/USD Daily Chart

XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.269 and is the real star of the day. The bullish turn is violent, and we could be on the verge of something more lasting in time. It is premature to conclude a motive for the move, although it may be related to the upcoming SEC resolution regarding the categorization as equity of the XRP token.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.27, then the second at $0.282 and the third one at $0.29.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.265, then the second at $0.257 and the third one at $0.253.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a bright bullish cross. The current setup is strongly bullish, both by inclination and by the separation between lines.

The DMI on the daily chart shows a violent bullish cross, although it has yet to be consolidated. The bears recognize the precariousness of the bullish signal, and, for now, they are not diminishing in intensity.



