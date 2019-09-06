Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bitcoin left alone in the uphill battle

A bullish window opens for Bitcoin, leaving Ethereum and XRP behind.

The Altcoin segment shows sideways and powerless technical profiles.

The next few days will be important for the medium term.

Reaching the end of the first week of September, the Crypto market today seems to want to join the “back-to-school” movement of millions of workers and students after the summer holidays.

The medium and long term charts continue showing fully bearish structures, but in the short term, a new window opens that can take prices 10% higher.

At the moment, it is difficult to know if this is the final moment of the process of consolidation of the bullish section since last December's lows. Moving averages provide clues to future moves. The most likely scenario is to see rises in the next few days. Once cryptos reach or exceed the MAs on the daily chart – they may enter a wide range sideways scenario.

The technical protagonist of the day is Ethereum. Several articles in the crypto press question its ability to follow Bitcoin’s pace. Let us see what the charts tell us.

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at the price level of 0.0163 and continues to fall for the sixth consecutive day. The bearish trend continues to be active and does not appear to change in the short term.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.0155, then the second at 0.013 and the third one at 0.0113.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.017, then the second at 0.0188 and the third one at 0.020.

The MACD on the daily chart is slightly crossed down, as it continues to diverge from the price since mid-July.

The DMI on the daily chart confirms the continuation of the bearish trend as we see the bears move above the ADX line as the bulls continue their downward path.

It is clear that for the moment, Ethereum loses the battle against Bitcoin, and there are no possibilities of reversion for this situation.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD is currently trading at $10.734, just below a key resistance level.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $10.735, then the second at $11,200 and the third one at $12,000.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $10,300, then the second at $9,650 and the third one at $9,150.

The MACD on the daily chart continues to cross upward and widens the distance between the lines a bit. The indicator is just below the 0 range, which adds difficulty to the possible consolidation of the bullish movement.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bulls taking advantage of bears. The small current gain on the bought side is not guaranteed, as the bears retreat downwards but stay above the ADX line, which keeps them inside the game.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETH/USD is currently trading at $175.3 and is some distance from the first resistance level.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $180, then the second at $190 and the third one at $195.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $170, then the second at $162 and the third one at $150.

The MACD on the daily chart is crossed upward but with very little strength. The medium-term structure is slightly divergent. The indicator shows an absolute lack of bullish conviction.

The DMI on the daily chart shows us bears dominating the pair, although bulls have increased their activity in recent days. Both sides of the market move below the ADX line so neither sellers nor buyers are in expansionary phases.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.2567, and it is struggling to maintain its price level and to get out of the sluggishness of the past few weeks.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.26, then the second at $0.267 and the third one at $0.272.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.253, then the second at $0.237 and the third one at $0.215.

The MACD on the daily chart is slightly crossed up, but with an even weaker profile than Ethereum. Little inclination and even less opening between the lines augur more atony for the next sessions.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears controlling the pair, moving at levels similar to those that were seen in the last ten days. The bulls also fail to improve their situation and show little interest in fighting for leadership.



