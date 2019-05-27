Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: An orbiting market awaits a second boost into hyperspace

The market needs Ethereum to prove its strength.

Bitcoin holds onto highs against technical levels, as expected.

XRP shows less upside potential than one would expect from its position as third in line.

The main assets of the crypto-board kick off a new European session by defending the levels reached during the weekend.

The market is now waiting for Ethereum and XRP – the teammates of King Bitcoin – to take the lead and finally raise an Army of Altcoins.

The Altcoins segment has been rebelling for several days now, with robust increases in some of its members, but without us seeing the top 5 altcoins rising at the same time.

ETH/BTC 4 Hours Chart

The market is waiting for the ETH/BTC crypto cross to start rising. According to a past analysis, the market will not go into a bullish mode until Ethereum starts to outperform Bitcoin consistently and continuously.

ETH/BTC is currently trading at the price level of 0.0310, trying to break the EMA50 and escape from the confluence of moving averages where it is stuck.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.0312 (EMA50, parallel bullish trend line), then the second resistance level is at 0.0316 (price congestion resistance). The third resistance level for ETH/BTC awaits 0.0332 (price congestion resistance and upper trendline). Above this level, the market could validate the second bullish condition and rise explosively.

Below the current price, the first support level is a strong confluence in the 0.0301 range (SMA100, price congestion support, and SMA200). The second support level is at 0.0291 (price congestion support), then the third support level awaits at 0.0275 (price congestion support).

The MACD on the four-hour chart shows a subtle bullish cross. The indicator is moving in the negative zone but very close to neutral. It is difficult to break with this profile, but if it does, it could be a long-range move.

The DMI on the four-hour chart shows an absolute tie between both sides of the market, with both bulls and bears above the ADX line. It is an ambiguous structure that allows movement in any direction of the market.





BTC/USD Daily Chart



The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $8,724, at only $200 of the relatively high. Bitcoin refuses to fall – not even to confirm the technical breakout of the long term bearish channel – and this is admirable.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $8,800 (price congestion resistance), then the second resistance level is at $9,200 (price congestion resistance). The third resistance level for BTC/USD is at $9.625 (price congestion resistance).

Below the current price, the first support level is at $8,430 (price congestion support), then the second support level is at $8,200 (price congestion support and long term upper parallel bear trend line). The third level of support for awaits at $8,000 (price congestion support).

The MACD on the daily chart shows a very flat profile with little openness to the upside. It could stay that way for days and extreme the bullish moment or take a break and move the price down in search of consolidation.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls controlling the situation but well below the ADX line, which subtracts some bullish potential. On the other hand, the bears remain at levels similar to those of recent weeks, showing conviction that sooner rather than later Bitcoin will fall.







ETH/USD Daily Chart





ETH/USD is currently trading at $269.7, about $10 below the relative highs. The short-term target for Ethereum remains at $400.

Above the current price, the first resistance level to watch is at $290 (price congestion resistance), then the second resistance level is at $305 (price congestion resistance). The third resistance level for the ETH/USD pair is at $318 (price congestion resistance).

Below the current price, the first support level is at $260 (price congestion support), then the second support level is at $250 (price congestion support). The third level of support for ETH/USD is at $235 (price congestion support).

The MACD on the daily chart shows a very flat profile pointing to a possible bearish cross in the next few days. It is likely that the current situation of purchased interest will lengthen the upward movement more than we could have expected.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bulls with a substantial advantage over bears. Both remain below the ADX line, which subtracts potential. The bears stay at low levels and do not see in Ethereum the possible weakness they expect in Bitcoin.







XRP/USD Daily Chart







The XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.426, 10% below the recent highs. XRP has the least bullish momentum among the top 3 cryptocurrencies.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is $0.43 (price congestion resistance), then the second resistance level is $0.438 (price congestion resistance). The third resistance level for XRP/USD is $0.445 (price congestion resistance).

Below the current price, the first support level is $0.412 (price congestion support), then the second support level is $0.39 (price congestion support). The third support level is $0.368 (price congestion support).

The MACD on the daily chart shows a flat profile but with a good opening between moving averages. The most likely development is bearish, but the extreme market situation can lengthen the bullish moment in time.

The DMI on the daily chart shows a bearish test profile of bulls, a structure that often leads to price falls. Bears continue at shallow levels, which may cause some price correction.





