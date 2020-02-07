Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Ether leads the route beyond the moon

The BTC/USD pair only has three resistance levels to the recent highs of $14000.

Overbuying on the Ether begins to be important, possible turmoil in the short term.

XRP in front of a minefield, it doesn't finish until the $0.47 level.

Ethereum has taken up the baton left by Bitcoin and is encouraging the market with considerable increases in recent days. The bullish exhaust movement improved more than 20% since the breakage of the roof of the long-term downward channel.

The return from the relative low in December is above 80% gain.

The other focus of particular interest is in the Bitcoin dominance chart. Bitcoin's capitalization of the overall market continues to decline and will continue to do so.

Using Andrew's Pitchfork, we can say that a 63% dominance level is feasible from the current 69%.

Below the 63% level, the chart would lose the bullish scenario and, if it repeats the past patterns, the market will celebrate it with a bullish festival in the Altcoin segment.



ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at 0.0223. The critical level to overcome is 0.023, as above that level, there is a reasonably clean area that would trigger the value ratio between Ether and Bitcoin to the level of 0.027.

Below the current levels supports are obvious, with the first level at 0.0212, then the second at 0.020 and the third one at 0.01957. This last level of support, formed by the confluence of the leading moving averages, where they probably end up creating a golden cross as a culmination of the long crypto winter.

The MACD on the daily chart continues to improve its bullish profile, so much so that it risks entering a significant overbought position.

The DMI on the daily chart confirms the strong upward momentum. Bulls are dominating the market, while bears are moving to 12-month lows.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD is currently trading at $9769 and is consolidating above yesterday's $9750 support level.

Above the current price, price jumps are accelerating, with the first resistance level at $10500, then the second at $11294 and the third one at $14000!

Below the current price, the first support level is at $9750, then the second at $9150 and the third one at $8800.

The MACD on the daily chart is losing momentum due to the lack of speed of the BTC/USD pair. The curve loses slope and leaves the situation very neutral in the short term.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls holding the level, but unable to attack the ADX line and activate the bullish pattern again. The bears are holding at low levels and are not disputing the control of the pair.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETH/USD is currently trading at the price level of $218.5 and is approaching critical resistance at $220. In September 2019 there was a bullish attempt that failed.

Above $220, the next resistance level is at $235 and the third one at $250.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $215, then the second at $208 and the third one at $200.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a strong bullish profile that it risks a drop in the price as a result of overbuying.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls improving a lot, although not reaching the ADX line due to the high levels this trend indicator moves through. Bears are going to levels not seen in 12 months, and for now, they are giving up all discussions with the bulls.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

XRP/USD is currently trading at a price level of $0.2836. After two good weeks of price increases, it reaches a dense barrier zone. This zone extends to the $0.47 level.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.29, then the second at $0.30 and the third one at $0.31.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.27, then the second at $0.255 and the third one at $0.24.

The MACD on the daily chart is improving the bullish profile but far from the extremes reached by the Ether. The movement can continue without any overbought issues.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls losing some steam, but they are still in control. The bears don't see a chance to contest the leadership and are going to levels not seen since September 2018.



