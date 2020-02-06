Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: ETH/BTC golden cross – The ultimate bullish signal

Money flows to the Ethereum network in search of profitability measured by Satoshis.

The overbought situation is evident in the pairs that have performed best in 2020.

The bullish outlook extends beyond the medium term and points to a multi-month rise.

The relays are constant at the top of the crypto board, and as expected, it is now Ethereum that sets the pace after XRP stood out yesterday.

Capital flow indicators show how in the last 24 hours money is coming out of everything labelled Bitcoin and moving into the Ethereum environment.

According to Coinness data, Bitcoin leads the net capital outflows ($22.53M), followed by Bitcoin Cash ($13.05M) and Bitcoin SV ($4.44). Ethereum Classic leads the net capital inflows (+$12.83M), Ethereum (+$12.10M) and Litecoin (+$4.39M).

The flow of money into Altcoins in general and the Ethereum family, in particular, was somewhat expected, as both the ETH/BTC and the Bitcoin dominance charts indicated this to be very likely.

These move's goal is to increase the valuation of the investment in Bitcoin and later to pivot back to Bitcoin and capitalize on its future value.



ETH/BTC Daily Chart

ETH/BTC is currently trading at 0.02170 and it is heading towards the price congestion resistance at 0.0220. The major moving averages will inevitably cross higher in the coming days. The current pattern is perfect for a golden cross to occur, giving a strong signal of long-term upside potential.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.022, then the second at 0.023 and the third one at 0.025.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.020, then the second at 0.0185 and the third one at 0.018.

The MACD on the daily chart continues to improve its bullish profile, increasing both the slope and the opening between the lines. The risk of corrections by simple overbought is beginning to be significant.

The DMI on the daily chart confirms the new bullish momentum and recovers above the ADX line, triggering a 100% bullish pattern.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD is currently trading at the price level of $9648 and shows the difficulty in breaking out of the price congestion resistance level at $9650 – the logic behind the strength of this resistance is the multiple congestions that have occurred at this level since late 2017.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $9650, then the second at $10500 and the third one at $11250.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $9250, then the second at $8880 and the third one at $8500.

The MACD on the daily chart maintains the previous bullish profile, but if it fails to make any significant gains, a loss of momentum is inevitable in the near term.

The DMI on the daily chart shows that the bulls are continuing to push upwards but are not reaching their target at the ADX line. The sell-side continues to lose strength and shows no confidence in their options to take control of the BTC/USD pair.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETH/USD is currently trading at $209.76 as the pair continues its upward trend. Ether benefits of new money that is pouring into anything that smells like Ethereum in the face of a possible gold cross pattern.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $215, then the second at $221 and the third one at $230.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $205, then the second at $200 and the third one at $195.

The MACD on the daily chart shows how the bullish profile is increasing again after the week's initial hesitation. The slight opening between the lines shows potential for development before reaching an overbought point.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bulls above the 40 level, something that has not happened since July 2019.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at $0.2816 and has stopped rising at $0.285, highlighting the difficulties I outlined here yesterday. The EMA50 points to cross the SMA100 higher, which may trigger sales of some countertrend systems.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.285, then the second at $0.290 and the third one at $0.30.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.27, then the second at $0.268 and the third one at $0.255.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a very bullish profile, so the risk of an overbought correction is high. The MACD on the daily chart shows a very bullish pattern, so the risk of an overbought correction is high.

The DMI on the daily chart shows that the bulls are still moving upwards but far from crossing the ADX line, at which point the real bullish potential of the XRP could explode. The selling side continues to lose strength and is going to levels not seen since May 2019.



