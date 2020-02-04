Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Crypto-warrior's rest, more glory ahead

Top 3 crypto assets and ETH/BTC entered an arena free from the dictates of bearish trends.

Only XRP remains below the SMA200 in the daily chart.

The market takes a break before heading for the moon, Saturn or ends of space, the sky is the limit.

After overcoming the borders of the long-term bear market, the bullish forces on the crypto board seem to be starting to go fair.

The main assets in the market have overcome the long-term resistances and the ETH/BTC pair, the leader of the Bitcoin vs Altcoin ratio, has also overcome them.

XRP leaves the only negative input, as it fails to rise above the SMA200 at the price level of $0.26.

The charts are now in a much more open scenario than the previous one, which was purely bearish. The charts are now in a much more open situation than the previous one, which was strictly bearish. The moving averages now act as support and provide a clear benchmark on the downward side of the price.

Late in yesterday's session, sellers began to appear and so searched for entry points, typical of moments where FOMO is the dominant sentiment. At this point, it is premature to know if the current upward movement has ended or if it is just a temporary pause.

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at 0.02024 and is down -0.67% on the day. In the last two days, the pair has managed to break out of the long-term moving averages, although the structure of these still needs bullish crosses to position itself purely upwards.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.022, then the second at 0.021 and the third one at 0.022.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.020, then the second at 0.0195. Below 0.019, the favourable scenario would unravel, and the ETH/BTC would enter again in a bearish mode.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a clear bullish profile, both because of the distance between the moving averages and the upward slope. The level of the indicator is far from overbought levels, and therefore if there are falls, they will be more likely to consolidate than to collapse.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bulls failing to break above the ADX line. This sign of weakness is compensated for by the bears' loss of energy.



BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD is currently trading at $9,185 after failing to conquer the price congestion resistance at $9,600 yesterday. The 200-period moving average continues to point down, a sign that despite the recent conquest of bullish territory, the movement may not be as fast as one would expect.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $9,600, then the second at $10,600 and the third one at $11,250.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $9,150, then the second at $8,850 and the third one at $8,400.

The MACD on the daily chart shows an incipient second attempt bearish move. The typical development of this pattern is bearish.

The situation of the 200-period moving average supports this bearish idea in the short term.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls losing strength in the last few days, although they still have a good lead over the bears. The selling side sees no opportunity at the moment and continues to be at low levels.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETH/USD is currently trading at $186.18 after yesterday's failure to overcome the price resistance of $195.

The Doji drawn in yesterday's session opens the door to a return figure if Ether closes around $180 today. In this case, all technical alarms would go off and we could see an avalanche of sales.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $190, then the second at $195 and the third one at $200.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $180, then the second at $175 and the third one at $170.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a bullish cross pattern, although it is still far from the BTC/USD's bearish cross. The current structure usually solves by developing a lateral downward trend, which would avoid looking for support below the long-term downward trend line.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears at unseen lows since May 2019. The bulls are still at high levels, although far from being able to break the ADX line, a pattern that would represent a qualitative leap in the bullish process.



XRP/USD Daily Chart

XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.2492 following yesterday's low of $0.26. The presence of the SMA200 at the $0.258 level increased the difficulty of the attempt.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.255, then the second at $0.26 and the third one at $0.27.

Below the current price, the first level of support is at $0.24, then the second at $0.2326 and the third one at $0.2278.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a very flat profile with a little opening between the lines, in a typical pattern of temporary depletion.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bulls at levels similar to the recent bullish movement. The bears are going to shallow levels and have not reacted at all to the weakness of the session.



