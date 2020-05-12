Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The Bitcoin Halving paradigm

Post-halving expectations can lead to selling due to the frustration of not seeing an immediate price increase.

Technical structures project a reversal of market direction by the end of this month.

The current mining cost shoots up to $14000.

The long-awaited Bitcoin halving event is already history. The halving event has been recorded at block height 629999 in Coinbase and has an attached message:

"NYTimes 09/Apr/2020 With $2.3T Injection, Fed's Plan Far Exceeds 2008 Rescue."

The quoted attached to the registration of the block is not random, but rather a warning of the extreme dilution of the value of the money supply of dollars issued in the world.

The world banking system follows its process towards a hyper-inflationary situation.

The Bitcoin ecosystem has taken the opposite step a few hours ago and has reduced the flow of new Bitcoins into the marketplace. The estimated cost of producing a Bitcoin has shot up to $14000.

Logic tells us that the lowest sales price must at least cover the cost of production and that the more scarce the supply is – if the level of demand is maintained – the price will rise.





The Bitcoin Halving paradigm

Contrary to what one might expect, the market is hesitant, as it could not be otherwise. The mass dynamics of any quoted market tend to doubt the opportunities and embrace the threats.

The mismatch of temporary expectations between participants in a market generates a fascinating flow of decisions.

For the anxious investor, the Bitcoin trading at $8813 after halving is a disappointment, and he will be willing to sell if a drop in price makes him go from disappointment to frustration.

For the most patient investor, the halving event changes production conditions, makes it more expensive to produce a Bitcoin and also makes it scarcer. This rationale puts the long-term investor in the hope of seeing the Bitcoin at $6000 and being able to buy it from a frustrated investor.

It's this system of price generation that's now in play.

Technical Analysis shows that nothing has changed in these post-event hours.

On the issue of crypto market dominance, Bitcoin is still stuck in the long-term bear channel. The indicators on the daily chart are losing strength but haven't yet shown any sign of changing trend.

The Ethereum is still in the market share dispute and is holding above the 200-day simple moving average for the time being. Technical indicators are showing a potentially bullish structure for next week.

The market sentiment level worsens by one point to 39 – according to the indicator prepared by alternative.me. With this move, the sentiment level indicates fear again. The most impatient investors are the ones who mark the sentiment level.

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The pair continues to consolidate at the 0.02168 level helped by the presence of the 200-day simple moving average. Short-term moving averages are tilting down and will not reach a favourable position for the bullish cross for a few days.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.022, then the second at 0.0228 and the third one at 0.0237.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.0215, then the second at 0.020 and the third one at 0.0187.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a bearish momentum loss, although the average position below the 0 lines is unfavourable in the short term.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears losing strength and is just above the ADX line. The bulls are holding close to the sell-side and could dispute the lead at any time.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $8795 after four consecutive days of losses. The structure of the moving averages is conducive to a golden cross, but a significant upward momentum in the price is needed.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $8800, then the second at $9150 and the third one at $9650.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $8450, then the second at $8200 and the third one at $8000.

The MACD on the daily chart is crossing downward, confirming the upward momentum loss. The situation of the moving averages on the upside of the indicator suggests a lateral bullish development.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bulls and bears at similar levels of trend strength. The structure is neutral, and either side of the market can take control of the market,

ETH/USD Daily Chart

The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $190.5 and is looking to consolidate above the 50-day exponential moving average. The structure of the moving averages is sideways upward.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $195, then the second at $200 and the third one at $210.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $190, then the second at $185 and the third one at $180.

The MACD on the daily chart continues to cross downward and is heading for support at the zero levels of the indicator. The most likely development of this structure is a sideways bullish trend.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bearish trend is in full swing. The advantage of the sell-side over the buy-side is minimal, and the situation can flip up fast.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $0.196 and is the only component of the Top 3 that moves below the major moving averages. Both the simple moving averages and the 50-period exponential moving average are downward sloping, bad news for Ripple.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.20, then the second at $0.218 and the third one at $0.238.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.192, then the second at $0.171 and the third one at $0.15.

The MACD on the daily chart continues to cross downward and seeks support at the neutral level of the indicator. The bulls can turn-up the bearish side structure quickly.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears pausing after breaking the ADX line. The bulls are still losing strength and are not interested in disputing the leadership of the XRP.