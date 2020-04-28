Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Old town road to the crypto moon

The crypto market is at a crossroads that will determine the path to new historic highs.

Ambiguity at a technical level is absolute and the market does not have much time to choose the way forward.

Sentiment indicators remain at high-fear levels.

“Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more”

In the world of trading, as in life, there are many moments when you must choose a path, make a decision that will determine the future.

The Top 3 of the crypto board are at one of those turning points on the map today, and the path they choose will determine how long it takes them to reach their final destination.

The crypto market has been rising since early March, and with the Bitcoin halving as the critical event of the year, King Bitcoin and the Prince of Altcoins Ether must decide what to do.

I'm going to try to put the key points on the table from a technical point of view.

On the bears' side:

The Bitcoin and Ether charts show a lack of upward momentum in the short term . Technical indicators do not show optimal bullish profiles, which is dangerous when you are so close to key resistance levels.

. Technical indicators do not show optimal bullish profiles, which is dangerous when you are so close to key resistance levels. Ether loses momentum against Bitcoin and could indicate that the current phase of upside is entering the final cycle where, as a rule, the King offers one last show of power before retiring for a while.

where, as a rule, the King offers one last show of power before retiring for a while. The market sentiment provided by the alternative.me site is out of the "extreme fear" zone, and today indicates "fear" with today's level at 27 – on a scale of 0-100. If we look at last year's sentiment chart, we will see how this indicator triggers a pattern that makes it slide sharply downward after every upward break.

Source: alternative.me

On the bull's side:

The levels that trigger end-trend patterns remain intact, and a bullish surprise would change the scenario radically . The key levels are very close, and if Bitcoin Ether breach them, they could trigger many buy signals.

. The key levels are very close, and if Bitcoin Ether breach them, they could trigger many buy signals. The Bitcoin dominance chart shows an inverted Head & Shoulder pattern in the final stages of construction. The price target would be at the dominance level of 63 (orange arrow). The final phase of the technical pattern would happen on summer (green arrow).

in the final stages of construction. The price target would be at the dominance level of 63 (orange arrow). The final phase of the technical pattern would happen on summer (green arrow). Momentum indicators on the Bitcoin dominance chart are pointing upward in the short term, but the MACD is moving in an unsafe intermediate area. I want to emphasize that although this would be negative for the Bitcoin, it would still maintain the bullish macro pattern, whereby Altcoins do better in up markets.

The price expectation indicator for Bitcoin six months from now, created by Sentix, clearly shows options to attack new historical highs for Bitcoin. It is also interesting to note the significant divergence between expectations and current price.

Source: Sentix

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at the price level of 0.0252 and remains around the price congestion resistance level of 0.0255 for another day. The price forms a potentially bullish triangular structure.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.0255, then the second at 0.026 and the third one at 0.0268.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.0245, then the second at 0.0236 and the third one at 0.023.

The MACD on the daily chart shows the complete loss of the bullish profile and also of line separation. The price urgently needs a new bullish momentum to avoid a bearish side scenario.

The DMI on the daily chart shows that the bulls are still below the ADX line, a sign of loss of strength. The bears are moving upwards and are ready to take the lead in this pair.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $7709 and does not seem to have the strength to attack the $8000 level.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $7850, then the second at $8000 and the third one at $8200.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $7600, then the second at $7400 and the third one at $7250.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a bullish profile but with little line separation, a sign of lack of upward momentum.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls dominating the pair with a big lead, but with a bearish side profile that takes away from the bullish momentum. The bears are continuing their downward trend and showing no interest in changing their direction.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the $194.2 price level and is on the verge of the key $200 level. A reversal of the trend without a serious breakout attempt would be very harmful to Ether.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $200, then the second at $208 and the third one at $215.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $190, then the second at $186 and the third one at $180.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a loss of bullish momentum, clearly reflecting the difficulty of the $200 level.

The DMI on the daily chart is at the limit of its range. The bulls find support at the ADX line and need a strong upward momentum to avoid disabling the bullish pattern.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at a price level of $0.197 and remains isolated from market movements for another day. Long-term moving averages continue to point down, but the EMA50 gives a point of hope by leaning slightly higher.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.20, then the second at $0.218 and the third one at $0.23.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.191, then the second at $0.18 and the third one at $0.172.

The MACD on the daily chart shows an entirely neutral profile, with no slope or line spacing.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears retreating downwards, giving the buying side an advantage despite its inaction.