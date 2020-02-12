Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Moonwalking crypto party

- The latest upward movement breaks key levels and brings the market closer to new relative highs.
- Bitcoin gives up its market dominance and gives the signal for a new bullish festival.
- XRP goes up but makes it clear that this is not its moment of prominence.
Late in the European session, fresh money appeared on the crypto board, turning around a price momentum that was already playing with the red line of the downside.
Yesterday, the MACD in BTC/USD’s daily range gave some probability to the bullish rebound. Just at the moment when the bearish cross seemed irremediable, it turned sharply upwards.
This pattern is noted and confirmed, with the bonus that it can be repeated as many times as needed during the same upward phase. Also in bearish trends.
The results were there: Bitcoin above $10000, Ether above $230 and all a lot of definite territories ahead.
From the fundamental side, it’s interesting to see the agreement between the National Bank of Egypt and Ripple Ltd to use the technology of the American company in its international transfer management structure.
On the technical side, the most relevant data of the day comes from the Bitcoin dominance graph. With the new bullish section, the chart loses the support of the accelerated trend line and is already heading towards the structure's baseline.
ETH/BTC Daily Chart
The ETH/BTC pair shoots up and trades at the price level of 0.02446 after breaking the resistance level at 0.023. Crypto traders have always been very clear about the opportunity to capitalize on Bitcoins through Ether and are taking advantage of it.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.025, then the second at 0.027 and the third one at 0.0278.
Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.023, then the second at 0.022 and the third one at 0.021.
The moving averages are accelerating so much in their upward trajectory that if this development continues, it proposes an upward boom that would leave the moon as a close, very close, target.
The MACD on the daily chart accelerates again. This profile is closer to the vertical with the risks of a correction. It is difficult to put a limit to such a radically bullish market, but the norm invites us to be cautious.
The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls renewing their bullish potential and betting on the ADX line to win again. The bears are once again going to multi-month lows, confirming the zero interest in selling Ether at the moment.
BTC/USD Daily Chart
BTC/USD is currently trading at the price level of $10253 and is preparing for the attempt against the $10500 level, the penultimate hurdle before the relative high of $14000.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $10500, then the second at $11250 and the third one at $14000.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $10150, then the second at $9550 and the third one at $9150.
The MACD on the daily chart was on the verge of a downward cross yesterday, but today it reacts and acquires a fresh bullish profile.
The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls at similar levels as yesterday, while the bears are retreating to multi-month lows.
ETH/USD Daily Chart
ETH/USD is currently trading at $250.29 and continues to develop a nearly vertical trajectory that dramatically increases the risks of a violent correction. In any case, any correction will be healthy, as long-term technical data support the continuation of the crypto market's upward trend.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $260, then the second at $290 and the third one at $310.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $250, then the second at $237 and the third one at $230.
The MACD on the daily chart renews the bullish profile and is once again in a very bullish mode for the next few days.
The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls moving at relative highs but away from the ADX line. The bears are going to low levels, making it clear that this is not their time to dispute the leadership of the pair.
XRP/USD Daily Chart
The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $0.286 and is the only component of the Top 3 that has not broken through the resistance of recent days.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.29, then the second resistance level at $0.30 and the third one at $0.32.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.285, then the second at $0.27 and the third one at $0.253.
The MACD on the daily chart is improving from yesterday's adverse profile but it is not taking on the bullish potential of the Bitcoin or Ether. XRP may not move up at the same pace as the rest of the market.
The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls increasing the trend force as the bears lose it. Despite the improvement on the buying side, the scenario remains dubious.
