Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Decisive day in the balance between Bitcoin and Ethereum

Bitcoin retreats in search of a second bullish attempt at the $8000 level.

Ethereum wins the first resistance despite Bitcoin's opposition.

XRP is doing very well but should do better if it is to gain momentum.

The components of the Top 3 cryptocurrencies take a break in the European morning of this Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Throughout the first weekend of the year, the bull side dominated the market. The rises have moved the sentiment indicators towards neutrality after many weeks of extreme fear.

The market is now watching the chart that interlinks Ethereum with Bitcoin.

The analysis of previous upward movements indicates that for an upward trend to consolidate, Ethereum needs to do better than Bitcoin.

The ETH/BTC pair has been in a downward trend for years and is now facing a long-term downward trend.

The resolution of this scenario will signal the future of the crypto market for 2020.

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at the price level of 0.01816.

Yesterday, during the European session, ETH/BTC managed to break out of the long-term bearish trend line. Still, with the start of the American session, Ethereum sellers appeared and the day ended up closing in bearish territory again.

The punishment continues today and moves away from the 0.0185 level conquered yesterday.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.0185, then the second at 0.019 and the third one at 0.020.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.018, then the second at 0.0175 and the third one at 0.017.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a bullish development profile, although, with yesterday's decline and today's drop, it is losing strength and inclination. The most likely development is still bullish.

The DMI on the daily chart shows that the bulls have been leading the pair for a few hours. Today, the bears are back on the fight and are at the same level as the buy-side.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD is currently trading at $7870.6 and confirms the difficulty of reaching the $8000 level. Yesterday, Bitcoin achieved that goal by a few minutes, but the market is still suspicious of a possible change in trend and sellers appeared quickly.

The simple average of 200 periods is responsible for the current situation. It is moving just below the $8000 level and is possibly overstretching BTC/USD after Sunday's 50-period exponential average.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $8000, then the second at $8250 and the third one at $8500.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $7850, then the second at $7750 and the third one at $7600.

The MACD on the daily chart moves within the bullish channel of the indicator, showing the potential for a consolidation of the recent upward trend.

The DMI on the daily chart clearly shows that the bulls are gaining control of the pair and that they are gaining a significant advantage over the bears. The selling side is losing a lot of strength even though it remains above the ADX line and that would allow bears to react if sellers appear.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETH/USD is currently trading at the $142.95 price level and confirms the conquest, not only of the $140 resistance but also the 50-period exponential moving average.

Ethereum has done very well against the Bitcoin these last few sessions, although today's technical situation is complicating everything.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $150, then the second at $155 and the third one at $160.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $140, then the second at $130 and the third one at $125.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a potentially highly-bullish structure, but it still has a way to go before it breaks the zero level of the indicator and enters the bullish side.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bulls are breaking through the ADX line at a minimum, which should allow them to move up more quickly.



XRP/USD Daily Chart

XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.2157 after rising above $0.225 in a good trading day yesterday.

XRP has not seen such a positive day since last May. Today's profit-taking is not jeopardizing yesterday's gains.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.23, then the second at $0.24 and the third one at $0.25.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.215, then the second at $0.21 and the third one at $0.20.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a huge improvement in the bullish profile. The MACD on the daily chart shows a considerable bullish improvement. The MACD indicator is heading towards the bullish area, but volatility is likely to increase as the bullish cross approaches.

The DMI on the daily chart shows that the bulls are now leading the pair, something that has not happened since the beginning of last November. The bears are losing the 20 level of the indicator, making it difficult for them to regain the leadership of XRP/USD.

Get 24/7 Crypto updates in our social media channels: Give us a follow at @FXSCrypto and our FXStreet Crypto Trading Telegram channel