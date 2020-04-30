Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bulls take charge but RSI for all three hovers inside the overbought zone

- ETH/USD is the only one in the top three to be trending inside the 20-day Bollinger Band.
- Bitcoin’s Fear and Greed Index has moved from “Extreme Fear” to “Fear” following bullish price action.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple took flight this Wednesday as bulls start consolidating their position pre-halving. So far, the bulls have remained in control and the price action of the coins look like this:
- BTC/USD has gone up from $8,790.08 to $8,831
- ETH/USD has gone up from $215.53 to $216.95.
- XRP/USD has gone up from $0.2265 to $0.2280.
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index
Alternative.me’s fear and greed index shows that Bitcoin has moved from “Extreme Fear” to “Fear” and is currently around 44. This indicates that the price of BTC/USD is no longer extremely undervalued but has more upside potential.
ETH/BTC daily chart
ETH/BTC has had a bullish start to Thursday and is currently trending around the 0.02459 level and has found support on the SMA 20 curve. ETH/BTC had an extremely bearish Wednesday since BTC/USD outperformed ETH/USD over the day. On the upside, two resistance levels lie at 0.02486 and 0.02547. On the downside, ETH/BTC has two healthy support levels at 0.02455 and 0.02353. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD flew up from $7,771.19 to $8,790.08, going above several key psychological levels like $8,000, $8,250, $8,500 and $8,750 and the SMA 200 curve, in the process. The price has jumped above the 20-day Bollinger Band and will be aiming for the $9,156.35 and $9,539.89 resistance levels. On the downside, the price has healthy support levels at $8,623.55 and $8,218.65. The MACD indicates increasing bullish momentum, while the RSI is hovering inside the overbought zone.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD bulls remained in control in the early hours of Thursday as the 20-day Bollinger has widened enough to bring back the price inside the Band. On the upside, there are two strong resistance levels to overcome at $225.45 and $247.20. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $196.65 and $183.22. The Elliott Oscillator has had six straight green sessions, while the RSI is hovering at the edge of the overbought zone.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD is trading around $0.228 and has found resistance at the SMA 200 curve and is hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band. If the bulls cross above the SMA 200, there are two resistance levels to overcome at $0.235 and $0.2453. On the downside, the price has two healthy support levels at $0.224 and $0.212. The RSI is inside the overbought zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The pre-established script finally fulfilled, and the crypto market exploded yesterday on the upside a few days before the implementation of the "halving" event in Bitcoin’s mining reward system.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD starts the correction, $200.00 to keep bears at bay
Ethereum tested $227.36 during early Asian hours and retreated to $217.80 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 8% of gains on a day-to-day basis and 2% since the start of the day.
LTC/USD reclaims $50 as Bitcoin clears path to $10,000
Following the free-fall in March where Litecoin sunk to test support at $25, buyers have been keen on reversing the trend and pulling to levels achieved in February.
BCH/USD soars above $200-day SMA, is $300 within reach?
After closing Wednesday’s trading above $250, Bitcoin Cash extended the price action past $260 on Thursday during the Asian session. A breakout in tandem with Bitcoin (BTC) surge to $9,303 (April high) sent BCH above the 200-day SMA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.